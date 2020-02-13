By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda

From about the time of the last budget address the term, saying or slogan ‘more with less”has been the rallying cry of PF government functionaries as they call upon the people to support whatever program or policy they are propagating, to a populace they consider to be in

ignorant bliss of the true extent of the violent havoc wrecked upon our country under their watch.

In essence, what government is doing is asking people to embrace poverty, poverty caused by corruption, incompetence inertia and the general absence of good, accountable governance that has led to gross if not acute mismanagement of affairs of state.The trump card shown by the PF whenever asked about what has been achieved during their tenure is unprecedented infrastructure development, conveniently neglecting to mention the equally unprecedented level of both external and domestic debt that has come with it.

So briefly lets talk about the infrastructure development because the matter will keep coming up, especially as 2021 fast approaches.

There are schools without teachers, chalks, blackboards and in some cases desks.Health centres are now consulting rooms as they have no medicines,where patients can only get prescriptions.Roads have been built where traffic levels do not justify the investment.

A close look at the cost of these projects shows that prices have been inflated and works were, mostly, sub standard.Perhaps our greatest concern should be that we owe both the parties that lent us money to carry out these works and the contractors who actually carried out the works.

The opposition, academics, thinkers, journalists and other professionals have repeatedly pointed out the ills that afflict us.

Debt servicing Low investor confidence Reduced exports Reduced productivity Capital flight

In the same vein Zambian intelligensia have graciously offered solutions

Reschedule and restructure our debt Build investor confidence through robust fiscal strategy Curb corruption and illicit financial flows Refine mining policy to incentivise increased output Engender growth in agriculture and agricultural exports Provide capital for Zambian owned, companies Ensure joint ventures between foreign investors and Zambians as well as promote reinvestment to reduce capital flight

In a nutshell it is criminal for the PF to, on one hand, preach austerity for the people and on the other enjoy larger than life

lifestyles, with money obtained through corruption skulduggery and other such shenanigans.

