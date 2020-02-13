0 C
State House reacts to Tribalism allegation against President Lungu

State House says it is baffled by sentiments in the Mast Newspaper attributed to politician Luxon Kazabu that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been practising tribalism.

Presidential Spokesperson Isaac Chipampe says the comments are debased, inciting and uncouth, coming from an administrator, former government leader, and elderly politician.

Mr Chipampe says it is callous for Mr Kazabu to caricature the President as targeting civil servants from Southern, Western, and North Western Provinces for dismissals in an effort to evoke anger in the minds of people from the mentioned provinces.

He said the President has always condemned tribalism whenever it has reared its ugly head like he did in Chilubi district.

Mr Chipampe said currently, the President is concerned that tribal sentiments have flooded the discourse in the country and that is why he publicly condemned tribal comments during his meetings in Chilubi district.

He said the President understands the full import of tribalism when it is allowed to fester having been mediating in some African hot spots.

“President I-ungu hates tribalism. President Lungu does not look at tribe to appoint or dismiss a member of his administration. He looks at the merits behind the appointment. He looks at the justification for dismissing an officer”, he added.

Mr Chipampe said president Lungu does not even show that he is from Eastern Province because he easily relates with all Zambians and this is why it is disconcerting that his critics can brand him tribal like Mr Kazabu is doing.

“One expects wise counsel from people like Mr Kazabu who have been around in both private and public office rather than firing cheap shots and fueling the same tribalism he claims to be condemning”, he said.

“The President has said his leadership’is for all Zambians and that will not change as far as he remains in State House”, Mr Chipampe added.

