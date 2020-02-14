6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 14, 2020
Top Three Races Heats Up on Saturday

By sports
The battle for number one in the top three heats up this Saturday with Green Eagles hoping to maintain their slender lead at the summit of the FAZ Super Division.

Eagles enjoy a one point lead on 40 points from 20 games played with a match in hand.

The 2019 provisional season runners-up host Lumwana Radiants and will be hoping to complete a double over the 13th placed team whom they beat 1-0 away in the first leg in October.

Eagles, who have won five and drawn their last six games, are holding their own despite losing Kennedy Musonda and Tapson Kaseba to Power Dynamos and Napsa Stars respectively.

Meanwhile at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, second placed Forest Rangers visits number three time Nkana.

Both are tied on 39 points but revenge is on Nkana’s mind after losing 1-0 away in Ndola last September.

The pressure is especially on Nkana who have been not been convincing in their last two games since beating Buildcon 3-0 on January 26.

Saturdays fixture will also be Nkana’s first home match since that date after hosts Lusaka Dynamos rallied to hold them 1-1 last weekend and finished 0-0 at last placed Mufulira Wanderers prior to that.

2019 /2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 21
15/02/2020
-Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

13h00:Indeni-Kitwe United (National First Division)
15h00:Nkana – Forest Rangers
-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola
15h00:Buildcon – Kabwe Warriors
-National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka
15h00:Lusaka Dynamos – Green Buffaloes
-Presidents Stadium, Kabwe
15h00:KYSA – Zanaco
-Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka
15h00:Red Arrows – Napsa Stars
-Edwin Imboela Stadium, Lusaka
15h00:Nkwazi – Nakambala Leopards
-Independence Stadium, Choma
15h00:Green Eagles – Lumwana Radiants
16/02/2020
-Independence Stadium, Solwezi
15h00:Kansanshi Dynamos – Mufulira Wanderers
-Arthur Davies Stadium, Kitwe
15h00:Power Dynamos – Zesco United

