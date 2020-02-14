Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States of America Lazarous Kapambwe is reported to have been expelled from that country, according to the Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba.
Ambassador Kapambwe was scheduled to present his credentials to President Donald Trump on 7th February 2020.
Mr. Kalaba says the American government has retaliated because American Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foot was unfairly treated by the PF government for merely expressing his opinion on the imprisonment of the Kapiri gay men.
Mr. Kalaba says Zambia will have to bear the consequences for poorly handling its diplomatic relations with the USA.
Ambassador Foote was recently asked to leave Zambia by the authorities after he condemned the imprisonment of two gays for indulging in sex against the order of nature to 15 years with hard labour.
Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs proved futile.
And opposition Democratic Party Spokesperson Judith Kabemba said the party learnt with concern the expulsion of Ambassador Kapambwe from Washington DC by the US Government in line with the principal of reciprocity that governs international diplomacy.
“It is the DPs view that the Zambian government was excessive in the manner they handled the issue of Ambassador Daniel L. Foote and in clear demonstration of complete ignorance and failure to learn and understand diplomacy in-spite of being the number 1 diplomat for the last 6 years, President Lungu’s unstrained utterances and behavior has led to constraining of the beautiful relations Zambia has had with our true friends and comrades across main fronts including health and water improvements among others,” Mrs Kabemba said.
“The DP notes the precarious path that the PF government under President Lungu has chosen to take, which if not addressed will continue to negatively impact the country’s economy.”
She said the DP leadership would like to condemn the PF leadership and admonish President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and further challenging him to address this issue without further delay so as not to allow deterioration of the bilateral ties that the United States and Zambia have enjoyed through the many protocols and bilateral agreements that have existed between our two countries – Zambia and the USA.
“Finally, I would like to commend the US government for the professional and quiet manner they have handled the issue. If President Lungu’s government had chosen to deal with this matter in such a diplomatic way, the outcome would have been different.”
“We urge our government to quickly address this issue as well as the many other challenges affecting the nation.
If it’s true, it comes as no surprise.
Is it true? If it is then its fine and we can now move on with different people -ambassadors for each. Zambia did not want Toote and equally USA does not want Kapembwa. New people should be provided.
This report has all the ingredients of fake news. He alleges.., he said.., she says that…
It’s burying your head in the sand. PF(Police Failures) No proper strategy in everything. Nichipante pante fye.
fake news, the govt was never wrong to ask the US to with its Ambassador, he was vaguer tantamount to dictating policy and Law in this country. Govt reacted quietly the Matter was only blown out of proportion by the Opposition parties voices who started blaming govt even when govt never reacted harshly to the matter. Govt made its position and we hoped the Ambassador could respect that, but that wasn’t the case, he became arrogant pushing his way on govt with threats , being cheered by the Opposition as if he was advocating for the right thing. Our nation will develop not from DONOR Funds but by ZAMBIA investing in its own people not by outsiders
We told you , what a grave blunder hounding Foote out was …….
Even if this turns out not to be true , just the fact the USA has not replaced Foote shows lungu is in trouble with the west.
Recently it was reported in the USA that the Africa representative had candid frank talks with lungu. He got warned.
His only course of action is complete transparcy and free and fair elections or to go rouge like Mugabe. But Zambia is not as rich as zim to go the Mugabe way.
Lungu might try the balancing act of trying to win elections by all means while trying to cover them with some ligitamecy , that is why video evidence of his brutal opposition crack down is vital.
Talks with the IMF are a waiste of time, they will not give you anything
Lazarus Kapambwe has not misconducted himself. It’s Zambia the USA is aiming at.
Not hard to imagine wht happened whn Trump was briefed about the ambassadors that were scheduled to present their credentials. On Zambia he was told that the country had recently expelled America’s ambassador. And he immediately told the State Department to also expel Kapambwe.