7.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 14, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Zambia’s envoy to US has not been expelled, it’s only Visa delays-Malanji

By editor
33 views
6
Headlines Zambia’s envoy to US has not been expelled, it’s only Visa delays-Malanji
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji has dispelled reports suggesting that Zambia’s Ambassador to Washington Lazarus Kapambwe has been expelled from that country.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Malanji clarified that Ambassador Kapambwe was working on the multilateral platform with the United Nations but has been transferred to Washington D.C to handle bilateral relations with the US government.

He further said his agreement has already been signed and awaiting procedural requirements for him to take up office.

“But it is only procedural that he gets his A1 visa which is like a work permit for him to operate in the United States on a bilateral platform,” Mr. Malanji said.

Mr. Malanji said Zambia continues to share a solid institutional relationship with the Unites States contrary to speculations and emphasized that Ambassador Kapambwe will be taking up office after all procedural requirements are concluded.

He said the Zambian government continues to enjoy cordial relations with the US Government and no action has been taken by that country in retaliation to anything.

Earlier today, Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba alleged that Ambassador Kapambwe had been expelled from Washington DC by the US Government in line with the the principal of reciprocity that governs international diplomacy.

Mr Kalaba said Ambassador Kapambwe was scheduled to present his credentials to President Donald Trump on 7th February 2020.

He said the Zambian government was excessive in the manner they handled the issue of Ambassador Daniel Foote and in clear demonstration of complete ignorance and failure to learn and understand diplomacy in-spite of being the number 1 diplomat for the last 6 years, President Lungu’s unstrained utterances and behavior has led to constraining of the beautiful relations Zambia has had with our true friends and comrades across main fronts including health and water improvements among others.

Mr Kalaba said the DP noted the precarious path that the PF government under President Lungu has chosen to take, which if not addressed will continue to negatively impact the country’s economy.

He condemned the PF leadership and admonish President Edgar Lungu, and further challenging him to address this issue without further delay so as not to allow deterioration of the bilateral ties that the United States and Zambia have enjoyed through the many protocols and bilateral agreements that have existed between our two countries – Zambia and the USA.

[Read 628 times, 628 reads today]
Previous article7 fishermen arrested for illegal fishing

6 COMMENTS

  2. This is quite obvious and if this Angolan Malanje does not know this is a tit for tat expulsion I wonder what he will say tomorrow when Kapambwe returns home! Kunya nomba bamambala imwe!

    1

  3. You’re giving the deads heartbreak and heartache Malanji.

    That’s not the kind’a news they seek.

    These zealots want to have the worst for Zambia.

    3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 6

Zambia’s envoy to US has not been expelled, it’s only Visa delays-Malanji

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji has dispelled reports suggesting that Zambia's Ambassador to Washington Lazarus Kapambwe has been...
Read more
Rural News

7 fishermen arrested for illegal fishing

editor - 0
Seven Zambian Fishermen have been arrested on lake Kariba in Siavonga District for illegal fishing activities by the Zambian marine security. Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH castigates President Lungu’s lopsided warning against gassing

editor - 12
UPND Leader Hakainde Hicgilema says President Edgar Lungu's lopsided warning that they are closing in on the criminals alleged to be behind the gassing...
Read more
Feature Politics

PACP President Andyford Banda calls for political parties to stop blaming each other over gassing incidents

editor - 0
People's Alliance for Change President Andyford Banda says President Edgar Lungu's reaction that government is closing in on the suspects and the offer of...
Read more
Rural News

Lundazi bridge washed away after flash floods

editor - 5
Lundazi Bridge in Eastern Province has been washed away following the continued flash floods being experienced in the Eastern part of Zambia, the Road...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kalaba alleges that US has expelled Zambia’s Ambassador to Washington

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States of America Lazarous Kapambwe is reported to have been expelled from that country, according to the ...
Read more

President Lungu warns criminals gassing households, puts a K250,000 bounty on their heads

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
President Edgar Lungu has warned criminals going around gassing people’s homes that their days were numbered. President Lungu has since announced a K250,000 bounty on...
Read more

Three burnt to death as Lusaka shanty compounds erupt and PF blames the opposition

Headlines editor - 52
Police have confirmed that three people have been killed by instant mob in separate incidents in Lusaka’s densely populated shanty areas on suspicion of...
Read more

State House reacts to Tribalism allegation against President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
State House says it is baffled by sentiments in the Mast Newspaper attributed to politician Luxon Kazabu that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 629 times, 629 reads today]