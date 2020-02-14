Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji has dispelled reports suggesting that Zambia’s Ambassador to Washington Lazarus Kapambwe has been expelled from that country.

Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Malanji clarified that Ambassador Kapambwe was working on the multilateral platform with the United Nations but has been transferred to Washington D.C to handle bilateral relations with the US government.

He further said his agreement has already been signed and awaiting procedural requirements for him to take up office.

“But it is only procedural that he gets his A1 visa which is like a work permit for him to operate in the United States on a bilateral platform,” Mr. Malanji said.

Mr. Malanji said Zambia continues to share a solid institutional relationship with the Unites States contrary to speculations and emphasized that Ambassador Kapambwe will be taking up office after all procedural requirements are concluded.

He said the Zambian government continues to enjoy cordial relations with the US Government and no action has been taken by that country in retaliation to anything.

Earlier today, Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba alleged that Ambassador Kapambwe had been expelled from Washington DC by the US Government in line with the the principal of reciprocity that governs international diplomacy.

Mr Kalaba said Ambassador Kapambwe was scheduled to present his credentials to President Donald Trump on 7th February 2020.

He said the Zambian government was excessive in the manner they handled the issue of Ambassador Daniel Foote and in clear demonstration of complete ignorance and failure to learn and understand diplomacy in-spite of being the number 1 diplomat for the last 6 years, President Lungu’s unstrained utterances and behavior has led to constraining of the beautiful relations Zambia has had with our true friends and comrades across main fronts including health and water improvements among others.

Mr Kalaba said the DP noted the precarious path that the PF government under President Lungu has chosen to take, which if not addressed will continue to negatively impact the country’s economy.

He condemned the PF leadership and admonish President Edgar Lungu, and further challenging him to address this issue without further delay so as not to allow deterioration of the bilateral ties that the United States and Zambia have enjoyed through the many protocols and bilateral agreements that have existed between our two countries – Zambia and the USA.

