By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

During our most recent Press Conferences held at the party Secretariat, the UPND made it unequivocally clear, that the reckless debate on tribalism in Zambia is nothing but a political tactic and diversion by the PF.

We made it clear, that the PF would never want to engage in a national discussion around corruption, and how it has cost the Zambian people well in excess of $10bn since the PF assumed office. They can never engage the issue of increasing household poverty, and how close to 4 million more Zambians are poorer today than only 8 million in 2011. They can never engage in a discussion around unpaid public sector pensioners who have now been chased from the Ministry of Justice. They can never engage in a discussion about how the cost of the Basic Needs Food Basket for a family of 6 is now close to K7,000 per month!

They don’t want to discuss the cost of fuel or electricity and strategies to normalize this because it benefits corrupt individuals in government and their business associates.

They don’t want to discuss how broken the business environment is to the extent that reductions in FDI is now approaching the $1bn mark.

The Minister of Finance Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu recently presented a frightening status report of the Zambian economy, and no one is discussing this because that is exactly what the PF would like – no one should engage in a discussion on serious issues of substantive collective interest. It makes them look bad.

How about shortages of drugs and staff in our hospitals and clinics….How about falling standards in public education leading to a precipitous rise in private schools.

These are the issues the country should be discussing, and yet, the PF have created a senseless diversion to a discussion around Tribalism, a problem that only exists in the hearts and minds of PF politicians.

Is Zambia better today because of what Nkandu Luo said in CHILUBI? Are we better off today because of what Bizwell and Nyela said in CHILUBI? Are we better of today because of the most recent statement issued by the government through their mouthpiece Dora Siliya?

The tolerance for stupidity in our national politics must end countrymen and women.

Zambia has a mountain to climb in order to lift our people out of poverty, and engaging in a discussion around tribes is not how Europe or America or Dubai were built.

The UPND will be relentless in providing leadership on real issues and ensure that this reckless plot to divide the country for the benefit of a small group of people ends.

