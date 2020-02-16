A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure.

PROS

Very creative plot, You will think the movie is one thing till it takes a drastic unexpected twist.

Excellent performances by the entire cast.

FAVORITE QUOTES:

Ki-Taek : You know what kind of plan never fails? No plan, No plan at all. You know why? Because Life cannot be planned.

Ki-taek: They are rich but still nice.

Chung-sook : They are nice because they are rich. If I had all this I would be kinder.

CONCLUSION

Parasite won 4 Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards including Best picture, becoming the first non English film and first Koeran film to win that prestigious award. I had heard a lot of good things about this movie so decided to give it a try to see if all the hype was real. Needless to say, it far exceeded my expectations!!

Its hard to fit Parasite into one genre, it has elements of comedy, drama, romance, mystery, thriller and even horror. All those elements, however, blend in seamlessly in this masterfully told story.

The movie starts off simply as a poor family trying to pull the wool over the eyes of a naive rich family, but soon gets much deeper than that. There is a lot of subtle and non-subtle symbolism in this film. It will have you conflicted as to who you are supposed to be rooting for. Parasite is based in South Korea but the themes, such as the divide between the rich and poor, are universal. The movie has some very unexpected plot twists that will literally leave your jaw on the floor.

Parasite is a master piece in every aspect, from storytelling, to lighting, to music score. Every single thing had a purpose. The movie will put you through an emotional roller coaster, you will laugh out loud, you will shed some tears, and everything in between.

Parasite will stay with you long after the credits are over.

RATING

5 out of 5

By KAPA KAUMBA

