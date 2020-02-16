7.8 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 16, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Movie Review: Parasite

By staff
35 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Movie Review: Parasite
staff

A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure.

PROS

  • Very creative plot, You will think the movie is one thing till it takes a drastic unexpected twist.
  • Excellent performances by the entire cast.

FAVORITE QUOTES:

Ki-Taek : You know what kind of plan never fails? No plan, No plan at all. You know why? Because Life cannot be planned.

Ki-taek: They are rich but still nice.

Chung-sook : They are nice because they are rich. If I had all this I would be kinder.

CONCLUSION

Parasite won 4 Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards including Best picture, becoming the first non English film and first Koeran film to win that prestigious award. I had heard a lot of good things about this movie so decided to give it a try to see if all the hype was real. Needless to say, it far exceeded my expectations!!

Its hard to fit Parasite into one genre, it has elements of comedy, drama, romance, mystery, thriller and even horror. All those elements, however, blend in seamlessly in this masterfully told story.

The movie starts off simply as a poor family trying to pull the wool over the eyes of a naive rich family, but soon gets much deeper than that. There is a lot of subtle and non-subtle symbolism in this film. It will have you conflicted as to who you are supposed to be rooting for. Parasite is based in South Korea but the themes, such as the divide between the rich and poor, are universal. The movie has some very unexpected plot twists that will literally leave your jaw on the floor.

Parasite is a master piece in every aspect, from storytelling, to lighting, to music score. Every single thing had a purpose. The movie will put you through an emotional roller coaster, you will laugh out loud, you will shed some tears, and everything in between.

Parasite will stay with you long after the credits are over.

RATING

5 out of 5

By KAPA KAUMBA

 

[Read 28 times, 28 reads today]
Previous articleChilubi Parliamentary By-Election’s Biggest Losses and Lessons

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Movie Review: Parasite

A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But...
Read more
Columns

Chilubi Parliamentary By-Election’s Biggest Losses and Lessons

Chief Editor - 14
By Isaac Mwanza The final results of the Chilubi 2020 By-Elections are in and it is time to analyse these numbers to get a feel...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF Toasts Chilubi Victory as UPND Beats Kambwili’s NDC to Second place

Chief Editor - 23
The Patriotic Front PF has toasted the Chilubi and other ward by elections PF candidate Mulenga Fube beat four other contenders after polling...
Read more
Feature Sports

Forest Rangers Dent Nkana’s League Title Dreams

sports - 1
Nkana's title hopes were questioned on Saturday at home when Forest Rangers beat them 1-0 in Kitwe and get rewarded with top spot on...
Read more
Columns

FAZ’s Leadership Integrity Test is a Sham Process Devoid of Natural Justice-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 41
Lusaka Province Minister and Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has described the Integrity Test used by the Football Association of Zambia to screen...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

More Zambian couples seek divorce

Feature Lifestyle editor - 11
Over 20,000 marriages were dissolved countrywide last year with Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces each recording the highest cases of over 4,000 divorces. Infidelity, adultery,...
Read more

Movie Review: Birds of Prey

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on...
Read more

RTSA,ZICTA caution against taking pictures of accident victims

Feature Lifestyle editor - 15
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), have cautioned motorists and members of the...
Read more

Why are Zambians giving Seer 1 so much attention?

Feature Lifestyle editor - 32
Dear Editor, Have you noticed that no matter how many times prophets make outlandish false prophecies, they never lack followers, and they don't stop claiming...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 24 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 28 times, 28 reads today]