Zambia has been drawn against Namibia for a second successive CHAN group stage game at the tournament Cameroon will host this April.
The two sides met at the 2018 edition in Morocco where they drew 1-1 en route to both making a quarterfinal exit.
2016 fourth place finishers Guinea and Tanzania complete Group D.
Chipolopolo head into their fourth CHAN after quarterfinal finishes in 2018 and 2016 and a third place finish at the inaugural tournament in 2009 held in Cote d’Ivoire.
Cameroon will host the CHAN from April 4-25.
Chipolopolo will face Tanzania in their opening Group D game.
CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for domestic league players.
