Monday, February 17, 2020
Chipolopolo Face Namibia Again At CHAN

By sports
http://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has been drawn against Namibia for a second successive CHAN group stage game at the tournament Cameroon will host this April.

The two sides met at the 2018 edition in Morocco where they drew 1-1 en route to both making a quarterfinal exit.

2016 fourth place finishers Guinea and Tanzania complete Group D.

Chipolopolo head into their fourth CHAN after quarterfinal finishes in 2018 and 2016 and a third place finish at the inaugural tournament in 2009 held in Cote d’Ivoire.

Cameroon will host the CHAN from April 4-25.

Chipolopolo will face Tanzania in their opening Group D game.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for domestic league players.

The UPND and PF Shameful Hypocrisy on Wako ni Wako Tribal Politics

