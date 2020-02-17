5.9 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 17, 2020
UPND urge Police to summon GBM for intel on gassing of citizens

By editor
3
The UPND want the Police to immediately summon PF Vice Chairperson for mobilisation Geofrey Mwamba for questioning and tell Zambians what the PF know about ritual killers and gassing of citizens.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says GBMs long silence has cost some lives and people are in panic and yet Mr Mwamba says he has the information on his finger tips.

Mr Mwamba says Zambians have always had strong and compelling suspicions that the PF regime are aware of the people behind the ritual killing and gassing of citizens in their homes.

He said true to these widely held views, senior PF member GBM is today quoted by the ‘Daily Nation’ about knowledge of the people behind these heinous crimes, and that he has infact been aware for the past five years.

“GBM’s confession comes against the backdrop of Mr. Edgar Lungu’s offer of K250,000 as reward for anyone with information about the ritual killers and gassing of citizens. We are aware that Mr. Lungu and GBM were together last week during by-election campaigns in Chilubi constituency. Naturally they must have exchanged notes on a number of matters including the thorny issue of alleged ritual killings and gassing of citizens”, he said.

He has wondered why GBM could not pass on such very sensitive information to President Edgar Lungu then.

Mr Katuka said GBM should know that not reporting a crime to law enforcement agencies is a serious offense and amounts to being an accomplice.

“Citizens are being tormented in their homes while others are being shot at by the Police or killed by mobs in their communities, and yet GBM is quite about it”, Mr Katuka said.

He said People’s livelihoods have been ruined because they can’t go about their business freely and peacefully, yet PF senior members like GBM are aware of these schemes of death and destruction.

He said the UPND has no doubt that if GBM was in the opposition, by this morning he would have been at the police station facing interrogations.

Mr Katuka has warned that if the Police do not arrest GBM, ordinary people will have no choice but effect a citizens’ arrest on him and all those PF members who claim first hand knowledge of these heinous criminal acts.

  2. Mmmmm politics…. GBM how do you say that we have information on the pipo behind these gassing issues and yet at the same time your are offering K250,000.00. I am just wandering!!!!!!!!!

    1

  3. Ala ba yama ba Katuka, imbila yamushi tabayasukila. When someone in the neighbourhood climbs on the roof in the night and start shouting that I know the witch in this neighbourhood and throughs few insults here and there, then someone in the morning goes to that person and demands that he names the witch he was refering to the previous night, normally people suspects the person insisting that the witch must be named to be the one. Wisdom demands that you keep quiet on matters on this nature, ba yama.

    3
    1

