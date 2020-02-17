I write with dismay the way the city of Lusaka is now. Our President has directed all Lusaka citizens to keep Lusaka clean It appears when he says this people think of only at City centre, Soweto market, city market, Freedom way, chachacha and Cairo road and drainage system along Lumumba road.

Meanwhile the road behind the Show grounds near Bank of Zambia Sports Complex and behind Parliament Motel is an eye sore.Lusaka and Sewerage company is a let down. We can not leave everything to the mayor of Lusaka. We need to take care of our surroundings including our homes.

The drainage behind Parliament Motel has been broken down for a decade now and Lusaka water and sewerage company has failed to un block and pump that sewer water from the drainage. Are we serious as Zambians? Wake up Lusaka water and Sewerage company . Please do not look to maximise profits but give professional services to this city.

By J. Chilufya

