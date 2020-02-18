Zambia captain Adrian Chama says winning the opening Group D match against Tanzania on April 7 at the 2020 CHAN in Cameroon will be crucial.

Chipolopolo will also face Namibia and Guinea in this group.

Cameroon will host the CHAN from April 4-25.

‘The group is tricky and fair at the same time. We have newcomers in the group making it even tricky. Newcomers come out with a point to prove,’ defender Chama said.

‘There are no underdogs in this group. We just have to go there and compete and possibly bring back the cup home,’ the Zesco United player said.

Chama described the opener against Tanzania as a must win.

‘In any tournament, winning the first game encourages the team. We can’t talk about winning the cup minus going past the group stage. We just have to win the first game,’ he said.

Zambia head into their fourth CHAN after quarterfinal finishes in 2018 and 2016 and a third place finish at the inaugural tournament in 2009 held in Cote d’Ivoire.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for domestic league players.

