The Water Resorces Management Authority says it is highly suspected that the blue colouration of water from shallow wells in Garden House area could be coming from illegal activities residents could be doing in their homes.

WARMA says after over two months of in-depth follow-up investigation of suspected contamination of water in shallow wells of some parts of Garden House area in Lusaka West, water samples were collected from 15 shallow wells within the earmarked investigation zone, seven of which were confirmed to be affected by the blue colouration.

WARMA Public Relations Officer Joshua Kapila says technical investigations using field measurements and application software revealed that the groundwater flow direction within the affected area in Garden Park Area was from East to West.

He said sixteen different water quality parameters were analyzed.

Mr Kapila said all other 15 parameters were within the allowable maximum thresholds set for drinking water quality as stipulated by the Zambia Bureau of Standards and the World Health Organization drinking water guidelines.

He said results from the analysis revealed that the status of water quality failed to comply with stipulated drinking water quality standards only on the basis of color (sky-blue color) since water ought to be clear or colorless.

“Further Laboratory tests indicated that the elution pattern and characteristics of the blue coloration were like those of a food dye called “Patent Blue V.”, he added.

Mr Kapila said from the information gathered, residents held a firm belief that there could be a mineral (Copper or Emeralds) which were responsible for the colouration however, laboratory results showed low levels of Copper, Zinc and Sulphates in the blue coloured water.

He said WARMA will continue to undertake water quality investigations especially in wells that showed contamination and update the public on the progress.

