Frank Mugala, the grade 8 pupil who was shot and killed by police on the 13th February at the school gate as he was knocking off for lunch, was today laid to rest.
Frank Mugala, happened to be the nephew of Deputy Speaker of House- Catherine Namugala. The Deputy Speaker has demanded to know why a child carrying school books was gunned down by the police.”How safe are communities now?” she asked.She said the police who are supposed to be protecting the community are making communities insecure.The police were said to be dispersing a riot when a stray bullet killed the grade 8 school boy.
Meanwhile irate Monze Residents damaged Chibuyu Police post this morning. This was after a word went round that suspected gassers where being held by the police.
She has now reacted just because the boy who was killed is her relative. Where was she when Vesper was killed by the police at UNZA?
This is the results of a PF cader police force used mainly to suppress democracy…….eventually things breakdown if every system of governance is corrupted to serve the ruling party……there is no law and Oder,
THIS VIOLENCE NEED TO BE STOP NOW.
see what this is leading us to, someone said violence begets violence, zambia is one small country were we are all related someway, when you throw a stone in any direction its likely to fall on someone related to you, who you have no idea he or she is related to you.
#STOPTHISVIOLENCE.
Bane lets stop this violence.
My condolesecnces to you madam.However ,these are sameuntrained pf cadres you have given uniforms and guns.Why do you use live amour on unarmed citizens? If they were trained they wolud have employed the counter measure and riot control strategies.
There is so much anger in the country and I don’t know whether pf is aware of the situation. How many more police stations are going to be burnt?
Where are the Christians for Lungu to call for prayers.Where is the religious Minister to call for fasting and prayers.
Some weeks ago she called for prayers because Seer 1 had threatened to kill them if they did not return the charms.
This is Catherine Namugala’s own funeral and she has the right to mourn and complain. She’s not the supervisor of the police and has not celebrated the killing of others by the police.
Question to the IG, is it the practice to dis pace people with live bullets? If NOT who was the commander who issued instructions to OPEN FIRE
You only get to know how bad the situation is when death knocks at your door. Opposition MPs have laboured to inform the government through the Speaker about the deteriorating standards of policing but we just say “order, order” and it ends there. Many innocent people have been shot or hacked to death and our leaders don’t seem to get moved. Are their collective conscious seered with a hot iron? Or is it Seer1’s charms? If live bullets are used over a small fracas, it means police are not well trained these days! Professional police should not behave like cadres!
Shouldn’t guns be consigned to specialist armed units – not regular beat Police? I think there are too many guns in irresponsible hands in Zambia these days.
LT please edit. The first statement in the piece says the 8 year old killed the police.
By the time this episode is over, there will be very sad losers as the law closes in. It’s a well known fact that some opposition groupings have been heavily funded by neo-colonialists to cause confusion in our country so that a proxy govt. is installed for their benefit. After threatening to freeze funding, are these the preludes to the “revolution” that will unseat the legitimately voted PF GRZ??