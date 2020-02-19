8.6 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Zanaco Stay Unbeaten For 7th Straight League Game

By sports
Zanaco extended their unbeaten run to seven successive league games following a 2-1 home Lusaka derby victory over Red Arrows at Sunset Stadium.

But it took a second half rally with goals from Moses Phiri and Rodgers Kola to collect their sixth win under unbeaten coach Chris Kaunda ‘seven league games in charge.

Arrows took a 1-0 halftime lead in the 34th minute through Jacob Phiri.

Rhe visitors remained in the driving seat until the 66th minute when Moses Phiri equaliezed after coming on for Ernest Mbewe in the 53rd minute.

Rodgers Kola struck his 11th of the season to move one goal behind top scorer and Arrows striker James Chamanga.

The match also saw the return to action of Arrows influential winger Bruce Musakanya from a two month injury lay-off who replaced George Simbayambaya with 15 minutes left on the clock to play.

Zanaco jump from 11th to 8th, displacing Power Dynamos to 9th only on goal difference and tied on 32 points,ten points behind leaders Forest Rangers with twelve games to go.

Arrows stay put at number six on 35 points after sustaining their fourth league defeat from seven games since the start of 2020 in which they have managed to collect 9 points.

