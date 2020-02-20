LUSAKA Lawyer LEWIS MOSHO has given FAZ President ANDREW KAMANGA, a 24 hours ultimatum to respond to allegations of theft or his firm will proceed to privately prosecute him.
The allegations involve 38 thousand United States Dollars and 24 thousand 5 hundred and 52 Kwacha respectively.
According to a letter dated February 19, 2020, MOSHO informed KAMANGA that his firm NATHAN and LEWIS Advocates is acting on instruction of a client ELIJAH CHILESHE.
CHILESHE informed the Lawyers that after KAMANGA’s election as FAZ President in 2016, he allegedly lied to FAZ by making it pay over 24 thousand Kwacha to Savoy hotel which he and his associates incurred.
He said the bill was not supposed to be paid by the Asssociation but KAMANGA himself and his associates.
CHILESHE also alleged that KAMANGA, on MAY 6, 2017, directed that MONEY be paid from FAZ account in the sum of 38 thousand US Dollars to ENFIN Solution Limited, a company which he has an interest in, without following established procedures and without any supporting documentation.
The letter, which is also copied to GILBERT PHIRI of PNP Advocates, further informed KAMANGA that they have strict instructions to privately prosecute him in an event that he maintains his innocense and decide to remain silent within 24 hours of receipt of the letter.
But when contacted by ZNBC, Football Association of Zambia President, ANDREW KAMANGA told ZNBC News that his lawyers have already responded to the allegations.
