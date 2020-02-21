2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 21, 2020
Sports

Chiyangi Backs Eagles to Get Positive Result at Power

Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is expecting a tough FAZ Super Division match against Power Dynamos set for Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Saturday.

Eagles thumped Power 3-1 in the first round encounter played in Choma last October.

Chiyangi says Power have improved of late but insists Eagles do not want to drop points at Arthur Davies.

‘It will be a very tough game. We know that Power have been playing so well of late and playing at their home ground we know that they are going to push us so hard,’ he said in a pre-match interview.

Eagles are second on the table with 41 points while eighth placed Power sits on 32 points after playing 21 matches.

‘But again this is a competition and we are also on course. We want to make sure that we don’t drop any points. We have prepared the players, everyone is ready and the morale looks very good in camp,’ Chiyangi said.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kansanshi Dynamos coach Beston Chambeshi comes up against his old club Nkana when the two teams clash at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

Chambeshi joined Kansanshi after resigning as Nkana coach last December.

Meanwhile, league leaders Forest Rangers are visiting Godfrey Chitalu Stadium to tackle Kabwe Warriors.

Forest have 42 points, one above second placed Eagles.

FAZ Super Division – Week 22

22/02/20

13:00 Green Buffaloes Vs Red Arrows (Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

15:00 Zanaco Vs Buildcon (Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

15:00 Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Nkana (Independence Stadium-Solwezi)

15:00 Kabwe Warriors Vs Forest Rangers (Godfrey Chitalu Stadium)

15:00 Mufulira Wanderers Vs Lusaka Dynamos (Shinde Stadium)

15:00 Nakambala Leopards Vs KYSA (Nakambala Stadium)

15:00 Lumwana Radiants Vs Nkwazi (Lumwana Stadium)

15:00 Power Dynamos Vs Green Eagles (Arthur Davies Stadium)

23/02/20

15:00 Napsa Stars Vs Zesco United (Woodlands Stadium-Live on SuperSport)

