3.6 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 21, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Harry Kalaba insists Zambia’s Ambassador designate was asked to leave the US

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Headlines Harry Kalaba insists Zambia’s Ambassador designate was asked to leave the US
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the USA Lazarous Kapambwe was asked to come back from Washington by that country on a reciprocity of mishandling of Ambassador Foote’s issue by the President and Foreign affairs Minister and team.

Mr Kalaba has questioned why Ambassador Kapambwe was told to come back after spending a month in Washington and after being told to prepare for presentation of his letters of credence to President Donald Trump on 7th February 2020.

He has further challenged Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji to explain to the nation how long it takes to process a visa for anyone going to the US, let alone a diplomatic visa.

Mr Kalaba has expressed reservation of the current state of Zambia’s international standing and has called on President Edgar Lungu and his regime to approach governance, diplomacy and international relations with the deserved seriousness.

He urged the government to use Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations Studies to guide when unsure, since ministry of foreign affairs technocrats can no longer advise them.

Addressing the media on the state of the nation, Mr Kalaba said Zambia has had a vintage position in diplomacy and international relations which President Lungu and his team are bent on destroying with impunity.

[Read 89 times, 89 reads today]
Previous articleLusaka Water refutes claims alleging that one of its major water sources has been poisoned

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

Harry Kalaba insists Zambia’s Ambassador designate was asked to leave the US

Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the USA Lazarous Kapambwe was asked to...
Read more
General News

Lusaka Water refutes claims alleging that one of its major water sources has been poisoned

Chief Editor - 2
The Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company has refuted claims alleging that one of its major water sources was suspected to have been poisoned. This...
Read more
Rural News

Monze District Officials Terminate Contracts For Failure To Deliver By Local Contractors

Chief Editor - 1
District Officials in Monze have bemoaned the lack of seriousness from some contractors who were engaged to build some of the infrastructures for the...
Read more
General News

Zambia Medical Association condemns gassing of innocent citizens

Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Medical Association has condemned in the strongest possible terms the country’s current situation of gassing of innocent citizens and reported threats and...
Read more
Health

The Population based HIV assessment survey is harmless and meant to assess progress in HIV programs-Minister of Health

editor - 20
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia is among 13 nations where a population based HIV impact assessment survey is being conducted,findings of which...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Dialogue between President Lungu and HH was proposed by Home Affairs Minister-Charles Kakoma

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
The UPND says it has noted with dismay attempts by the Patriotic Front Media Team and Smart Eagles to twist facts relating to the...
Read more

Former Local Government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu dies after Mob attack

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
Former Local government Permanent Secretary Timothy Hakuyu has died. Mr Hakuyu died in the early hours today, Thursday 20th February 2020 after a...
Read more

Human Rights Commission concerned with reports of mob burning a patient at Mazabuka hospital

Headlines editor - 18
The Human Rights Commission has expressed grave concern at the continuing reports of gassing activities and the killing of people suspected of being behind...
Read more

It’s illogical for Government to turn against its people, just to Incarcerate One Zambian-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 54
President Edgar Lungu has said the State will not discriminate on the clamp down of suspects in the current wave of criminal acts. The President...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 89 times, 89 reads today]