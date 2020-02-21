Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has insisted that Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the USA Lazarous Kapambwe was asked to come back from Washington by that country on a reciprocity of mishandling of Ambassador Foote’s issue by the President and Foreign affairs Minister and team.

Mr Kalaba has questioned why Ambassador Kapambwe was told to come back after spending a month in Washington and after being told to prepare for presentation of his letters of credence to President Donald Trump on 7th February 2020.

He has further challenged Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji to explain to the nation how long it takes to process a visa for anyone going to the US, let alone a diplomatic visa.

Mr Kalaba has expressed reservation of the current state of Zambia’s international standing and has called on President Edgar Lungu and his regime to approach governance, diplomacy and international relations with the deserved seriousness.

He urged the government to use Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations Studies to guide when unsure, since ministry of foreign affairs technocrats can no longer advise them.

Addressing the media on the state of the nation, Mr Kalaba said Zambia has had a vintage position in diplomacy and international relations which President Lungu and his team are bent on destroying with impunity.

[Read 89 times, 89 reads today]