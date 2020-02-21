-1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 21, 2020
Health

Mob attack nurse at Luwingu district hospital and damage ambulance

By editor
A mob of residents in Luwingu district, Northern Province yesterday axed a male nurse who attempted to rescue an elderly woman under attack from the angry mob that descended on her on suspicion that she was harbouring gassers.

Reports suggest that the mob almost torched down the district hospital on claims that the health facility was a safe haven for suspected gas attackers.

“This morning one of our Nurses in Luwingu District was axed by a mob as he tried to rescue an old woman from a riot…Riots started due to rumors of houses being gassed. Our Hospital was almost burnt saying it is harbouring a gasser” the source narrated.

The affected Nurse is still alive but suffered a punctured lung and is receiving treatment. The attackers damaged the hospital ambulance including the main gate to the hospital.

  1. And what is cabinet doing about this mwebantu? Can only work on directives but not sure if president chipampe can do so.
    If directives are no longer coming all systems are either on auto pilot or standstill. That is the problem of having only one intelligent leader and the rest blind and dumb followers.

  3. You ask what is cabinet doing ? Well we are doing a lot that can’t be discussed for security reasons. As I speak, I am currently in Russia working with that country’s secret intelligence. All I can say to those behind this scourge,is that we are slowly catching up with you. You will regret ever being born because these are treasonous charges. Kz

