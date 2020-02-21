A mob of residents in Luwingu district, Northern Province yesterday axed a male nurse who attempted to rescue an elderly woman under attack from the angry mob that descended on her on suspicion that she was harbouring gassers.

Reports suggest that the mob almost torched down the district hospital on claims that the health facility was a safe haven for suspected gas attackers.

“This morning one of our Nurses in Luwingu District was axed by a mob as he tried to rescue an old woman from a riot…Riots started due to rumors of houses being gassed. Our Hospital was almost burnt saying it is harbouring a gasser” the source narrated.

The affected Nurse is still alive but suffered a punctured lung and is receiving treatment. The attackers damaged the hospital ambulance including the main gate to the hospital.

