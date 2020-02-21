0.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 21, 2020
Feature Politics

Nevers Mumba calls upon President Lungu to address the Nation

By editor
4
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has called upon Republican President Edgar Lungu to urgently address the Nation.

Dr. Mumba asked President Lungu to find it in his heart to face the Nation and address the Nation on a number of pertinent issues that have gripped the Nation.

Dr. Mumba highlighted the following 8 issues which President Lungu needed to address.

1. The Gassing

2. The growing occurrence of Mob Injustice.

3. The Spiritual or Ritual Aspects of these crimes,

4. The growing careless accusations flying around from party to party as to who is behind (1) above,

5. The Proposed Round Table dialogue or meeting with all stakeholders to restore calm and confidence.

6. Please re-assure the nation that the government is firmly in control and that these things will soon be resolved,

7. Suspicions surrounding the proposed door to door blood testing and collecting exercise currently underway under the hand of the Ministry of Health,

8.Allow the nation to freely engange you in a Question and Answer session through the media so that at the end of the day, no one will be left behind and we can all move forward as a united country.

Dr. Mumba then said that if these issues were addressed then the nation would be healed.

“I believe that it is the uncertainty surrounding the above matters that are keeping the Nation in a perpetual state of anxiety and panic; and that once resolved, will allow us to move in to a more productive discourse”, Dr. Mumba said.

4 COMMENTS

  2. Last week Mumba had prayers and holy communion at which loaves of bread where shared in the spirit of “healing”” the nation. What has happened after munching the bread?

    1

  3. What is he going to say …..?

    That our plan to get the opposition blamed for the gassing has backfired ???

    Looks to me like the opposition don’t want give lungu a way out by getting together with lungu and uniting the nation. They are watching him and pf dance pelepete eith the economy.

    We understand opposition are now opposed to any meeting or effort lungu can call to unite the country……..the status quo suits the opposition , the way things are going

  4. This President is such a disappointment. These are the times we need to hear the father of the nation speak words of wisdom he choose to be quite, docile and I don’t care kind of attitude . In a proper house when you have a father who doesn’t communicate with his children know that something is wrong therefore, abuse is inevitable..Please Dr Chagwa change your attitude we need you sir

