New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has called upon Republican President Edgar Lungu to urgently address the Nation.

Dr. Mumba asked President Lungu to find it in his heart to face the Nation and address the Nation on a number of pertinent issues that have gripped the Nation.

Dr. Mumba highlighted the following 8 issues which President Lungu needed to address.

1. The Gassing

2. The growing occurrence of Mob Injustice.

3. The Spiritual or Ritual Aspects of these crimes,

4. The growing careless accusations flying around from party to party as to who is behind (1) above,

5. The Proposed Round Table dialogue or meeting with all stakeholders to restore calm and confidence.

6. Please re-assure the nation that the government is firmly in control and that these things will soon be resolved,

7. Suspicions surrounding the proposed door to door blood testing and collecting exercise currently underway under the hand of the Ministry of Health,

8.Allow the nation to freely engange you in a Question and Answer session through the media so that at the end of the day, no one will be left behind and we can all move forward as a united country.

Dr. Mumba then said that if these issues were addressed then the nation would be healed.

“I believe that it is the uncertainty surrounding the above matters that are keeping the Nation in a perpetual state of anxiety and panic; and that once resolved, will allow us to move in to a more productive discourse”, Dr. Mumba said.

