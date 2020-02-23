Elizabeth Mubanga, wife of Zambia’s singing sensation Frank Chirwa — popularly known as Afunika, has been arrested and charged with seditious publication with intent to cause fear and alarm.

Police say she is behind the audio that went viral on social media claiming that Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company in Copperbelt, is contaminated with chemicals.

Police Inspector General, Kakoma Kanganja discloses that Chirwa, who called on people not to drink water from this utility, was released on police bond and will be appearing in court.

Elsewhere, Kanganja also reveals that Jimmy Bwembya, 23 was arrested for circulating a video showing a murder that happened in another country while claiming it happened in Chingola.

He reveals that investigations pointed to Bwembya who was later picked from Solwezi.

Meanwhile, Kanganja adds that further investigations reveal Bwembya was also behind one of the recent deaths recorded in Chingola and was on the run when four other suspects were cornered.

He has since been charged with murder, attempted murder and rape.

