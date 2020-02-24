Ngabwe District Commissioner, Melody Phiri, says the administration in the area is prepared for any possible outbreak of Coronavirus and other disease outbreaks.

Ms Phiri said the District Epidemic Preparedness Committee was currently in the process of putting together resources as part of the district’s preparedness for any disease outbreaks.

She noted that during an epidemic preparedness meeting held in Ngabwe recently, stakeholders agreed that there was need to put in extra efforts towards ensuring that any disease epidemics that might threaten the lives of the people in Ngabwe, are carefully taken care of.

She also noted that part of the Epidemic Preparedness strategy, was to carry out intensive surveillance in communities through multi sectorial approaches.

“Even if we do not have any reported cases of Coronavirus or Ebola as well as any other disease epidemics, the district wants to be ready for such eventualities” she said.

Speaking during the same meeting, District Medical Director Frederick Katongi said Ngabwe cannot rule out the possibility of Coronavirus which is a thousand miles away because the world is now a global village were people are always moving from one place to the other.

Dr Katongi added that securing an isolation centre will help in dealing with any outbreaks that might come in the future.

He said Ngabwe was a water logged area and should therefore also be ready for any waterborne disease epidemics like Cholera.

