-1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Electoral Commission of Zambia targets to Register 9 million Voters

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Feature Politics Electoral Commission of Zambia targets to Register 9 million Voters
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it is targeting to register 9 million voters ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano said that a new voter’ register will be used in the forthcoming general elections, adding that the Commission will start the countrywide registration of eligible voters in May this year.

Mr Nshindano further explained that from the estimated 18 million population, ECZ is targeting to register 9 million eligible voters and that ECZ has put in place a robust countrywide sensitization campaign program.

Mr Nshindano explained that ECZ will use three systems during the voter registration exercise which include mobile, online and stationary registration.

He said the Commission decided to come up with a new voter register following recommendations made during the post 2016 general elections review.

Mr Nshindano pointed out that the 2016 voter registration was contentious as stakeholders and political parties raised a number of concerns.

He said among the concerns raised was that the 2016 voter register contained names of foreigners.

Meanwhile, he clarified that the old voter’s cards should not be discarded as they remain valid until next year.

He indicated that the old cards can be used in an event of a by-election stating that the new voter register will only be effective in 2021.

[Read 149 times, 156 reads today]
Previous articleMob Killings Triggered by Regime Change Agenda Setters and Civil Unrest-Thirsty State Enemies-Sunday Chanda
Next articleN’cwala will go ahead-Mpezeni

2 COMMENTS

  1. And 8.5 million of those votes will go to his excellency EC Lungu the rest will be shared among opposition. I have already promised to run naked from mandahill to arcades if pf lose. Can the upnd top leadership also vow to do so?

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

More arrested in connection with mob violence and gassing

Police have arrested 14 suspects in Kabwe and Kaoma Districts for murder following mob killings of victims who were...
Read more
Rural News

N’cwala will go ahead-Mpezeni

Chief Editor - 3
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has condemned Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba for suggesting the postponement of the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Electoral Commission of Zambia targets to Register 9 million Voters

Chief Editor - 2
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it is targeting to register 9 million voters ahead of the 2021 general elections. Speaking...
Read more
Headlines

Mob Killings Triggered by Regime Change Agenda Setters and Civil Unrest-Thirsty State Enemies-Sunday Chanda

Chief Editor - 15
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has alleged that the acts of mob injustice and gassing that the country has witnessed in the recent...
Read more
Rural News

Kuomboka likely to kick off this year

Chief Editor - 8
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) in Western Province has said the water levels in the Barotse plains are so far favouring the hosting of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusambo insists gassing is politically motivated

Feature Politics editor - 46
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has reiterated that the gassing incidents currently happening in Zambia are politically motivated meant to dent the image of...
Read more

The rise in carelessly constructed, tribally divisive statements a threat to peace-Nevers Mumba

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
MMD President Nevers Mumba says the recent rise in carelessly constructed, tribally divisive statements and practice threaten the stability and the very continued co-existence...
Read more

Your days are numbered, Lusambo warns gassers

Feature Politics editor - 46
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says government is taking measures to bring to book culprits behind gassing incidents in the country. Speaking when he addressed...
Read more

Nevers Mumba calls upon President Lungu to address the Nation

Feature Politics editor - 44
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has called upon Republican President Edgar Lungu to urgently address the Nation. Dr....
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 150 times, 157 reads today]