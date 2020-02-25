The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it is targeting to register 9 million voters ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano said that a new voter’ register will be used in the forthcoming general elections, adding that the Commission will start the countrywide registration of eligible voters in May this year.

Mr Nshindano further explained that from the estimated 18 million population, ECZ is targeting to register 9 million eligible voters and that ECZ has put in place a robust countrywide sensitization campaign program.

Mr Nshindano explained that ECZ will use three systems during the voter registration exercise which include mobile, online and stationary registration.

He said the Commission decided to come up with a new voter register following recommendations made during the post 2016 general elections review.

Mr Nshindano pointed out that the 2016 voter registration was contentious as stakeholders and political parties raised a number of concerns.

He said among the concerns raised was that the 2016 voter register contained names of foreigners.

Meanwhile, he clarified that the old voter’s cards should not be discarded as they remain valid until next year.

He indicated that the old cards can be used in an event of a by-election stating that the new voter register will only be effective in 2021.

