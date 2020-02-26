Some Zambians have taken to social media to question the continued silence from majority of PF Ministers over the ongoing gas attacks in several parts of the country.

The citizens are questioning why the usually vocal PF Ministers have taken a lukewarm approach to the issue when Zambians are demanding for answers for the gassing incidents.

Those that posted on Facebook and Twitter said it is strange that majority of the serving Ministers have not even issued a statement about the happenings in the country.

Some citizens have described the current PF Cabinet as one of the worst in the history of Zambia.

They however mentioned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo as one who is usually proactive in dealing with public concerns.

“We are only seeing and hearing from Bowman (Lusambo). “Where is Dora (Siliya), the Information Minister has gone mute when we need updates on what is happening in the country. It appears all the Ministers have decided to protect their jobs by keeping quiet,” wrote Nkomkomalimba K..

“Where are all these people in a crisis? Even the President complained but I don’t know why he can’t fire them,” he questioned.

“The title of “boss” only signifies power over others. To be called a leader, you must inspire your team through your actions and words to believe in a common vision,” he said.

He added, “The mark of a true leader is the ability to encourage people to commitment and engagement that is the foundation for continued success. To start leading and stop bossing, emulating the habits of inspiring leaders.”

They said only Bowman Lusambo is seen to be responding to the needs of the people.

“With him at least we know he is there each time you call on him. He is very proactive and if President Lungu could have at least ten people operating like Bowman, then things would be better.”

And Charles C. stated, “Even Kaunda’s cabinet was better, at least they were rarely mentioned in scandals.”

Kafwanka said the buck stops at President Lungu.

“It’s simple, the buck stops at the appointing authority. He is simply incompetent or just not interested in the affairs of the nation,” Kafwanka stated.

And Julius K. wondered where the likes of Professor Dennis Wanchinga are because they do not even issue any policy statement ion issues affecting their respective ministries.

“The truth is that this gassing issue is cross cutting. It started in Chingola and now has spread to all parts of the country. It’s a national issue and we need to hear our Ministers giving hope but they have chosen to go mute.”

“Even the Provincial Ministers do not talk at all. Ask yourself, where was Japhen Mwakalombe when the entire Copperbelt was being gassed? Where is the Provincial Minister for Eastern Province? People are living in fear whilst the Ministers are sleeping in highly secure homes,” lamented Bwalya C.

