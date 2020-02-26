15.6 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Where are they? Zambians question PF Ministers’s silence over gassing

By editor
36 views
2
Headlines Where are they? Zambians question PF Ministers’s silence over gassing
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some Zambians have taken to social media to question the continued silence from majority of PF Ministers over the ongoing gas attacks in several parts of the country.

The citizens are questioning why the usually vocal PF Ministers have taken a lukewarm approach to the issue when Zambians are demanding for answers for the gassing incidents.

Those that posted on Facebook and Twitter said it is strange that majority of the serving Ministers have not even issued a statement about the happenings in the country.

Some citizens have described the current PF Cabinet as one of the worst in the history of Zambia.

They however mentioned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo as one who is usually proactive in dealing with public concerns.

“We are only seeing and hearing from Bowman (Lusambo). “Where is Dora (Siliya), the Information Minister has gone mute when we need updates on what is happening in the country. It appears all the Ministers have decided to protect their jobs by keeping quiet,” wrote Nkomkomalimba K..

“Where are all these people in a crisis? Even the President complained but I don’t know why he can’t fire them,” he questioned.

“The title of “boss” only signifies power over others. To be called a leader, you must inspire your team through your actions and words to believe in a common vision,” he said.

He added, “The mark of a true leader is the ability to encourage people to commitment and engagement that is the foundation for continued success. To start leading and stop bossing, emulating the habits of inspiring leaders.”

They said only Bowman Lusambo is seen to be responding to the needs of the people.

“With him at least we know he is there each time you call on him. He is very proactive and if President Lungu could have at least ten people operating like Bowman, then things would be better.”

And Charles C. stated, “Even Kaunda’s cabinet was better, at least they were rarely mentioned in scandals.”

Kafwanka said the buck stops at President Lungu.

“It’s simple, the buck stops at the appointing authority. He is simply incompetent or just not interested in the affairs of the nation,” Kafwanka stated.

And Julius K. wondered where the likes of Professor Dennis Wanchinga are because they do not even issue any policy statement ion issues affecting their respective ministries.

“The truth is that this gassing issue is cross cutting. It started in Chingola and now has spread to all parts of the country. It’s a national issue and we need to hear our Ministers giving hope but they have chosen to go mute.”

“Even the Provincial Ministers do not talk at all. Ask yourself, where was Japhen Mwakalombe when the entire Copperbelt was being gassed? Where is the Provincial Minister for Eastern Province? People are living in fear whilst the Ministers are sleeping in highly secure homes,” lamented Bwalya C.

[Read 178 times, 178 reads today]
Previous articleInflows into Kariba and Victoria Falls rise to a 13-year-high

2 COMMENTS

  1. What you need to know is the Police are working very hard to bring all criminals to book and the situation is coming back to normal. Those who added to this hysteria (online media, politicians and some members of the public) must be ashamed of themselves for the damage they have caused,

  2. Let’s allow our police and intelligence officers to do their work professionally without undue obstacles which could arise from unnecessary comments. Certain public comments can jeopardize useful investigations and arrests. Let’s allow the mandated professionals to bring to a logical conclusion the cases at hand. There are administrative & legal structures/ processes for all diversities of criminal and civil cases. You see, there is no perfect crime. Every crime has loose ends. The criminals behind the inhuman act of terrorizing innocent and peace loving citizens will be caught up in the long arms of the law. They will all be caught and punished. Their days are numbered.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 2

Where are they? Zambians question PF Ministers’s silence over gassing

Some Zambians have taken to social media to question the continued silence from majority of PF Ministers over the...
Read more
Economy

Inflows into Kariba and Victoria Falls rise to a 13-year-high

editor - 5
The Zambezi River Authority says water inflows into the upstream of Kariba and Victoria Falls have risen to levels last seen in 2006-7 season. However,...
Read more
Feature Politics

CCMG fears disenfranchisement of eligible voters if mobile NRC issuance not clarified

editor - 0
The Christian Churches Monitoring Group has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to clarify its plans for the mobile National Registration Card issuance exercise. The...
Read more
General News

President Lungu mourns Mubarak

editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has expressed great sadness on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. In a message of condolences to his Egyptian Counterpart,...
Read more
General News

DEC arrests 50 in Chibolya compound for drug trafficking

editor - 0
The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested 50 people in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound during a joint operation with the Zambia Army for trafficking in over...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police Deputy Spokesperson moved From Lusaka to Mpika after issuing a controversial statement on gassing

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
The Zambia Police High Command has transferred Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga days after he issued a statement that was controversially denied by Inspector General...
Read more

It will get better – Dr.Nevers Mumba

Headlines editor - 16
MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has bemoaned the dark cloud of negativity and hopelessness that continues to engulf Zambia. He noted the negative...
Read more

Mob Killings Triggered by Regime Change Agenda Setters and Civil Unrest-Thirsty State Enemies-Sunday Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 57
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has alleged that the acts of mob injustice and gassing that the country has witnessed in the recent...
Read more

TIZ Welcomes Summoning of Health Minister by Anti-Corruption Commission on Corruption allegations

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Transparency International Zambia has welcomed investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. TIZ President Reuben Lifuka says there...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 178 times, 178 reads today]