Following the completion of the Appeals Committee hearings as part of the run up to the March 28 elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) the list of successful candidates that will be on the ballot has been finalized.
One hundred and thirty one candidates have successfully filed their nominations after the vetting process by the Electoral and Appeals Committees.
Candidates that did not make it after the Electoral Committee screened the applicants were given a window through the Appeals Committee to file their grievances.
The Appeals Committee which is the final body of appeal has closed its sessions and constitutionally they are the final body of appeal.
Below are the successful candidates that will be on the ballot on the elections that commence on March 7-28.
Note: All provincial chairpersons will automatically sit on the FAZ executive committee giving all provinces equal representation on the national body.
FAZ EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
PRESIDENT
Joseph Nkole
Emmanuel Munaile
Andrew Ndanga Kamanga
VICE PRESIDENT
Henschel Nyirenda Chitembeya
Dr Joseph Mulenga
Justin Mumba
Rix Mweemba
Gideon Mwenya
Mandona Longa
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Brenda Kunda
Priscilla Katoba
Nelly Miamba
Mwansa Hildah Mwila Mutangama
Kunda Bowa
NORTH WESTERN
CHAIRPERSON
Arthur Kamulosu
VICE CHAIRPERSON
Kenneth K. Muselu
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Josephine Yaluma Chaile
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Emmanuel Tinoze Manda
Brian Sakulenga
COMMITTEE MEMBER
George Kangwa
Raphael Kanyanda
WESTERN PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
David Simwinga
Musasa Musasa
VICE CHAIRMAN
Austine Chempausha
Joel Mutumwa Silondiso
Mulonda Mukubondo
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Agatha Moto Kaungu
Mubita Lungowe
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Nyambe Matindo
Munyendwe Munyendwe
Mbo Muyoywa
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Lisulo Lisulo
CENTRAL PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
Chisanga Pule
Mike Chirwa
VICE CHAIRMAN
Cornwell Mudenda
Allan Bitwell Choma
Ernest Silomba
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Precious Kwenda
Joyce Mwandila
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Mathews Kalwiji
Brenda Ntalasha
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Eddie Muswela
Frank Nyambe
Siloya Malumo
Innocent Phiri
COPPERBELT PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
Bosco John Chilando
Alfred Mwape
Sydney Chalawila
Patrick Ndhlovu
VICE CHAIRMAN
Gabriel Kaunda
Kabaso Kapambwe
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Eustrasia Chambeshi
Esther Bwalya
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Kennedy Phiri
Japhet Zulu
Nashon Samuel Zulu
Kapwacha Ponde
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Charles Kalala
Richard Funete Upemi
Bwalya Chishimba Kambwili
MUCHINGA PROVINCE
Collins Mukwala
Henry Kawimbe
VICE CHAIRMAN
Samuel Mwape
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Linda Mwaba Chilamo
Janet Kabaghe
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Israel Sichali
Ronald Nkole
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Masuzyo Nyondo
Macmillan Mwenya
Innocent Sunkutu
LUAPULA PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
Hans Mweemba Mujala
Martin Remmy Chuma
Lt Col Luke Mumba
VICE CHAIRMAN
Lewis Kapesa
James Musanta Kambole
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Theresa Liyungu
Cecilia Mulenga
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Winstone Kambeya
Michael Mumba
Enock Mwila
NORTHEN PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
Mwansa Kapyanga
Joseph Chikonde Mbalazi
VICE CHAIRMAN
Lackson Daka
Evans Ilukena
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Naomi Mwanza
Beauty Namwawa
Getrude Chisanga Bweupe
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Ernest Mulenga
Daniel Chitambala
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Nicholas Chishimba
Martin Bwalya
EASTERN PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
Dominic Kapenda
Crispin Kamuna
Chibisa Banda
VICE CHAIRMAN
Nicholas Nyirenda
Austin Moonga Haafwuma
Patrick Nyirenda
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Lillian Vergeer
Dube Chipangula
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Mabvuto Chingende
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Jonny Mighty K Mwale
Clement Phiri
SOUTHERN PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
James Siboya Mpooma
Francis N. Hafwiti
Winstone Hapoloola Sichongwe
VICE CHAIRMAN
Nicholas Moomba
Musa Siachingili
Mwaba Christopher Katunasa
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Florence Ndaba Tawanda
Mable Simamvwa
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Matsan Siansokwe
Kamungu Phiri
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Edgar Mulenga
Saapi Wina
Vinold Mudenda
Christopher Mutila
LUSAKA PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
Jeffrey Chipilingu
Alex Basopo Njovu
Jordan Maliti
Lee Kawanu
VICE CHAIRMAN
Teddy Njobvu
Godfrey Mwantembwe
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Chungu Chintelelwe
Belinda Mulenga Chisanga
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Danny Katongo
Joseph Tembo
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Pride Mulonga
Kennedy Mutashi
Chisenga Ng’uni
Bennie Gerald Silwamba
The thief will still fight to be there using politics or the court. We haven’t heard the last of him.
Great Galu kunya bebele, maybe his name is on the back of the ballots! We do not want the rule of thieves any more, we are tired with Lungu!
For once, rule to the book has been followed…..maybe they feared a FIFA ban.
One surprising feature of Kalusha Bwalya’s complaint is that he says one individual on the appeals committee is compromised even when some elements which i may not be fully aware of were removed as a means of assessing the suitability of candidates. He insist that he will be on the ballot paper how? Is he going to file a court injunction that the elections should not proceed pending his appeal outside FAZ jurisdiction. Again one would have thought the most probable thing to do was to appeal to FIFA. Why hasn’t he taken this root like he did last time if you remember when his executive was rendered moribund after three members resigned from the committee. On the other hand we love Mr. Kalusha and the contributions he has made to Zambian football. He can still make a greater…