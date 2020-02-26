Following the completion of the Appeals Committee hearings as part of the run up to the March 28 elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) the list of successful candidates that will be on the ballot has been finalized.

One hundred and thirty one candidates have successfully filed their nominations after the vetting process by the Electoral and Appeals Committees.

Candidates that did not make it after the Electoral Committee screened the applicants were given a window through the Appeals Committee to file their grievances.

The Appeals Committee which is the final body of appeal has closed its sessions and constitutionally they are the final body of appeal.

Below are the successful candidates that will be on the ballot on the elections that commence on March 7-28.

Note: All provincial chairpersons will automatically sit on the FAZ executive committee giving all provinces equal representation on the national body.

FAZ EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

PRESIDENT

Joseph Nkole

Emmanuel Munaile

Andrew Ndanga Kamanga

VICE PRESIDENT

Henschel Nyirenda Chitembeya

Dr Joseph Mulenga

Justin Mumba

Rix Mweemba

Gideon Mwenya

Mandona Longa

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Brenda Kunda

Priscilla Katoba

Nelly Miamba

Mwansa Hildah Mwila Mutangama

Kunda Bowa

NORTH WESTERN

CHAIRPERSON

Arthur Kamulosu

VICE CHAIRPERSON

Kenneth K. Muselu

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Josephine Yaluma Chaile

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Emmanuel Tinoze Manda

Brian Sakulenga

COMMITTEE MEMBER

George Kangwa

Raphael Kanyanda

WESTERN PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

David Simwinga

Musasa Musasa

VICE CHAIRMAN

Austine Chempausha

Joel Mutumwa Silondiso

Mulonda Mukubondo

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Agatha Moto Kaungu

Mubita Lungowe

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Nyambe Matindo

Munyendwe Munyendwe

Mbo Muyoywa

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Lisulo Lisulo

CENTRAL PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

Chisanga Pule

Mike Chirwa

VICE CHAIRMAN

Cornwell Mudenda

Allan Bitwell Choma

Ernest Silomba

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Precious Kwenda

Joyce Mwandila

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Mathews Kalwiji

Brenda Ntalasha

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Eddie Muswela

Frank Nyambe

Siloya Malumo

Innocent Phiri

COPPERBELT PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

Bosco John Chilando

Alfred Mwape

Sydney Chalawila

Patrick Ndhlovu

VICE CHAIRMAN

Gabriel Kaunda

Kabaso Kapambwe

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Eustrasia Chambeshi

Esther Bwalya

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Kennedy Phiri

Japhet Zulu

Nashon Samuel Zulu

Kapwacha Ponde

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Charles Kalala

Richard Funete Upemi

Bwalya Chishimba Kambwili

MUCHINGA PROVINCE

Collins Mukwala

Henry Kawimbe

VICE CHAIRMAN

Samuel Mwape

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Linda Mwaba Chilamo

Janet Kabaghe

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Israel Sichali

Ronald Nkole

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Masuzyo Nyondo

Macmillan Mwenya

Innocent Sunkutu

LUAPULA PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

Hans Mweemba Mujala

Martin Remmy Chuma

Lt Col Luke Mumba

VICE CHAIRMAN

Lewis Kapesa

James Musanta Kambole

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Theresa Liyungu

Cecilia Mulenga

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Winstone Kambeya

Michael Mumba

Enock Mwila

NORTHEN PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

Mwansa Kapyanga

Joseph Chikonde Mbalazi

VICE CHAIRMAN

Lackson Daka

Evans Ilukena

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Naomi Mwanza

Beauty Namwawa

Getrude Chisanga Bweupe

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Ernest Mulenga

Daniel Chitambala

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Nicholas Chishimba

Martin Bwalya

EASTERN PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

Dominic Kapenda

Crispin Kamuna

Chibisa Banda

VICE CHAIRMAN

Nicholas Nyirenda

Austin Moonga Haafwuma

Patrick Nyirenda

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Lillian Vergeer

Dube Chipangula

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Mabvuto Chingende

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Jonny Mighty K Mwale

Clement Phiri

SOUTHERN PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

James Siboya Mpooma

Francis N. Hafwiti

Winstone Hapoloola Sichongwe

VICE CHAIRMAN

Nicholas Moomba

Musa Siachingili

Mwaba Christopher Katunasa

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Florence Ndaba Tawanda

Mable Simamvwa

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Matsan Siansokwe

Kamungu Phiri

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Edgar Mulenga

Saapi Wina

Vinold Mudenda

Christopher Mutila

LUSAKA PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

Jeffrey Chipilingu

Alex Basopo Njovu

Jordan Maliti

Lee Kawanu

VICE CHAIRMAN

Teddy Njobvu

Godfrey Mwantembwe

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Chungu Chintelelwe

Belinda Mulenga Chisanga

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Danny Katongo

Joseph Tembo

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Pride Mulonga

Kennedy Mutashi

Chisenga Ng’uni

Bennie Gerald Silwamba

