General News

Kalusha Bwalya will not be on the Ballot for FAZ Elections as successful candidates are unveiled

By Chief Editor
Following the completion of the Appeals Committee hearings as part of the run up to the March 28 elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) the list of successful candidates that will be on the ballot has been finalized.

One hundred and thirty one candidates have successfully filed their nominations after the vetting process by the Electoral and Appeals Committees.

Candidates that did not make it after the Electoral Committee screened the applicants were given a window through the Appeals Committee to file their grievances.

The Appeals Committee which is the final body of appeal has closed its sessions and constitutionally they are the final body of appeal.

Below are the successful candidates that will be on the ballot on the elections that commence on March 7-28.

Note: All provincial chairpersons will automatically sit on the FAZ executive committee giving all provinces equal representation on the national body.

FAZ EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

PRESIDENT

Joseph Nkole
Emmanuel Munaile
Andrew Ndanga Kamanga

VICE PRESIDENT

Henschel Nyirenda Chitembeya
Dr Joseph Mulenga
Justin Mumba
Rix Mweemba
Gideon Mwenya
Mandona Longa

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Brenda Kunda
Priscilla Katoba
Nelly Miamba
Mwansa Hildah Mwila Mutangama
Kunda Bowa

NORTH WESTERN

CHAIRPERSON
Arthur Kamulosu
VICE CHAIRPERSON
Kenneth K. Muselu
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Josephine Yaluma Chaile

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Emmanuel Tinoze Manda
Brian Sakulenga
COMMITTEE MEMBER

George Kangwa
Raphael Kanyanda

WESTERN PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN

David Simwinga
Musasa Musasa

VICE CHAIRMAN

Austine Chempausha
Joel Mutumwa Silondiso
Mulonda Mukubondo

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Agatha Moto Kaungu
Mubita Lungowe

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Nyambe Matindo
Munyendwe Munyendwe
Mbo Muyoywa

COMMITTEE MEMBER
Lisulo Lisulo

CENTRAL PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

Chisanga Pule
Mike Chirwa

VICE CHAIRMAN
Cornwell Mudenda
Allan Bitwell Choma
Ernest Silomba

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Precious Kwenda
Joyce Mwandila
Precious Kwenda

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Mathews Kalwiji
Brenda Ntalasha

COMMITTEE MEMBER
Eddie Muswela
Frank Nyambe
Siloya Malumo
Innocent Phiri
COPPERBELT PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN

Bosco John Chilando
Alfred Mwape
Sydney Chalawila
Patrick Ndhlovu

VICE CHAIRMAN

Gabriel Kaunda
Kabaso Kapambwe

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Eustrasia Chambeshi
Esther Bwalya

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Kennedy Phiri
Japhet Zulu
Nashon Samuel Zulu
Kapwacha Ponde

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Charles Kalala
Richard Funete Upemi
Bwalya Chishimba Kambwili

MUCHINGA PROVINCE

Collins Mukwala
Henry Kawimbe
VICE CHAIRMAN

Samuel Mwape

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Linda Mwaba Chilamo
Janet Kabaghe
Linda Mwamba Chilamo

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Israel Sichali
Ronald Nkole
COMMITTEE MEMBER
Masuzyo Nyondo
Macmillan Mwenya
Innocent Sunkutu
LUAPULA PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN

Hans Mweemba Mujala
Martin Remmy Chuma
Lt Col Luke Mumba

VICE CHAIRMAN
Lewis Kapesa
James Musanta Kambole
WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE

Theresa Liyungu
Cecilia Mulenga
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Winstone Kambeya
Michael Mumba
Enock Mwila

NORTHEN PROVINCE

CHAIRMAN
Mwansa Kapyanga
Joseph Chikonde Mbalazi
VICE CHAIRMAN
Lackson Daka
Evans Ilukena

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Naomi Mwanza
Beauty Namwawa

Getrude Chisanga Bweupe

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Ernest Mulenga
Daniel Chitambala

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Nicholas Chishimba
Martin Bwalya

EASTERN PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN

Dominic Kapenda
Crispin Kamuna
Chibisa Banda

VICE CHAIRMAN
Nicholas Nyirenda
Austin Moonga Haafwuma
Patrick Nyirenda

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Lillian Vergeer
Dube Chipangula

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Mabvuto Chingende

COMMITTEE MEMBER

Jonny Mighty K Mwale
Clement Phiri

SOUTHERN PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN
James Siboya Mpooma
Francis N. Hafwiti
Winstone Hapoloola Sichongwe

VICE CHAIRMAN
Nicholas Moomba
Musa Siachingili
Mwaba Christopher Katunasa

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Florence Ndaba Tawanda
Mable Simamvwa

YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE
Matsan Siansokwe
Kamungu Phiri

COMMITTEE MEMBER
Edgar Mulenga
Saapi Wina
Vinold Mudenda
Christopher Mutila

LUSAKA PROVINCE
CHAIRMAN

Jeffrey Chipilingu
Alex Basopo Njovu
Jordan Maliti
Lee Kawanu

VICE CHAIRMAN
Teddy Njobvu
Godfrey Mwantembwe

WOMEN REPRESENTATIVE
Chungu Chintelelwe
Belinda Mulenga Chisanga
YOUTH REPRESENTATIVE

Danny Katongo
Joseph Tembo
COMMITTEE MEMBER

Pride Mulonga
Kennedy Mutashi
Chisenga Ng’uni
Bennie Gerald Silwamba

4 COMMENTS

  2. Great Galu kunya bebele, maybe his name is on the back of the ballots! We do not want the rule of thieves any more, we are tired with Lungu!

    4
    2

  4. One surprising feature of Kalusha Bwalya’s complaint is that he says one individual on the appeals committee is compromised even when some elements which i may not be fully aware of were removed as a means of assessing the suitability of candidates. He insist that he will be on the ballot paper how? Is he going to file a court injunction that the elections should not proceed pending his appeal outside FAZ jurisdiction. Again one would have thought the most probable thing to do was to appeal to FIFA. Why hasn’t he taken this root like he did last time if you remember when his executive was rendered moribund after three members resigned from the committee. On the other hand we love Mr. Kalusha and the contributions he has made to Zambian football. He can still make a greater…

    1

