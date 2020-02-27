4 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 27, 2020
type here...
General News

President Lungu warns law breakers taking advantage of the prevailing situation

By Chief Editor
36 views
17
General News President Lungu warns law breakers taking advantage of the prevailing situation
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has warned that all those breaking the law by taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the country will be dealt with by the law.

The President says government is governing well in the matter, by providing leadership as regards to addressing the gassing and instant mob justice.

The head of state adds that the law will not spare anyone found wanting regardless of whether they are politicians, religious men or of any high standing in society.

President Lungu was speaking at State House in Lusaka when he met the European Union diplomats to discuss issues of common interest.

And President Lungu assured the EU delegation that he will address the nation concerning the gassing and the instant justice mob at an appropriate time.

He said he is aware that there are people that are eagerly waiting to hear from him despite the timely updates being made by the Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo.

And President has stated that there is transparency in the investigations and nothing is being hidden as the Minister of Home affairs has given sufficient information.

And European Union Head of Delegation to Zambia, Ambassador Jacek Jankowski, indicates that the EU will continue to strengthen its relations with member states such as Zambia through various collaborations.

Mr Jankowski said the EU and Zambia including other member states have continued to enjoy a long standing, and close collaboration in security trade investment, agriculture energy, social protection and good governance among others.

He further indicated that the Union will continue to maintain high levels of partnership with Zambia in achieving the 2030 agenda.

Mr Jankowski revealed that the EU’s total investment in Zambia is currently at 1.3 billion euros and that the Union will this year celebrate its 45 years presence in Zambia.

[Read 353 times, 353 reads today]
Previous articleZambia: 2021, Elect HH for Good Reasons
Next articleHelp embed national values in constitution, Sumaili implores the Church

18 COMMENTS

  2. Well said His Excellence. Zambia will always be bigger than anyone.
    Let’s be patriotic and strive for a better Zambia. Everyone has a responsibility to play a role in creating a peace and prosperous Zambia.

    6

  4. My worry is if it has taken so long to bring gassing cuprits to book how will govt contain corona virus once it hits Zambia?In Italy nearly 400 cases of corona virus are now recorded.

    2

  5. Joker in chief..
    The buck stops with the president who has blood for 46 victims on his hands for ignoring the situation.This is either he knows what is going on or simply does not care for the privilege given to him by the Zambian people. He is so Self-Absorbed and drunk with the presidency that is too big for his boots! ECL deplorable behavior boils my blood and that of other Zambians. I dont hate the man as a person, but I hate the misery he has inflicted on innocent Zambians who deserve better and the debt he has pilled for future generations! His PF cronies are not helping him either as they are clueless as well.
    ZAMBIA NEEDS TO RETURN TO THE PATH OF RECOVERY and the next president needs to be a person who has demonstrated in their life that they have what it takes and not an…

    4

  7. ZAMBIA NEEDS TO RETURN TO THE PATH OF RECOVERY and the next president needs to be a person who has demonstrated in their life that they have what it takes and not an opportunist who stumbles into a job he cant handle.SAD TO WATCH!

    2

  8. Any country that allows those who steal public funds to define patriotism has a problem. It’s akin to allowing criminals to write the criminal procedure code.

    2

  9. PF Politicians have taken ZAMBIAN PEACE for granted..They think people should remain docile..Let me advise them that THERE IS NOTHING AS POWERFUL AS A CHANGED MIND! Look what happened to strong men.. Ghadafi Mobutu, Idi Amini, Sadam…

    1

  10. Everyday ni WARNS WARNS. Cant you provide some advice sometimes? People who are warned all the time stop taking you seriously. This is a time to provide leadership not just authority. Ndipo train your incompetent police force properly because a case that has so many incidents cant be troubling them for such a long time. Evidence ni mbweee! Ati Police! It only knows how to arrest Kambwili, HH na Dr Olive Kanku

    1

  13. Yesterday Donald Trump addressed the US on the corona virus status even when non has died so far, Many people in Zambia have died, the nationa is stressed out in fear and property is being destroyed.
    This incompetent man has opted to stay quit and let his ministers talk nonsense.

    3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Busy CAF Champions League Weekend for Chipolopolo Quartet in North Africa

Four Chipolopolo players are busy on continental duty in North Africa this weekend in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s annual inflation continues powering upwards

Chief Editor - 1
The year on year inflation for February 2020 increased to 13.9 percent from 12.5 percent in January 2020. This means that on average, prices of...
Read more
General News

Help embed national values in constitution, Sumaili implores the Church

Chief Editor - 2
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to align itself with the national values and principles...
Read more
General News

President Lungu warns law breakers taking advantage of the prevailing situation

Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu has warned that all those breaking the law by taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the country will be dealt...
Read more
Feature Column

Zambia: 2021, Elect HH for Good Reasons

editor - 18
African politics, Zambia, included, have two political weaknesses; they attack people and neglect issues, and they are rooted in politics of tribe or clan...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Help embed national values in constitution, Sumaili implores the Church

General News Chief Editor - 2
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to align itself with the national values and principles...
Read more

Government cautions media against being sensational on Gassing and Mob Justice

General News Chief Editor - 32
Government has cautioned the media against being sensational in reporting on issues relating to the ongoing gassing and mob justice activities that have terrorized...
Read more

2 White Rhinos killed in Mosi Oa Tunya National Park in Livingstone

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Ministry of Tourism and Arts has announced the death of two rhinos that were hit by a truck along the Livingstone-Kazungula road in...
Read more

Kalusha Bwalya will not be on the Ballot for FAZ Elections as successful candidates are unveiled

General News Chief Editor - 34
Following the completion of the Appeals Committee hearings as part of the run up to the March 28 elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 353 times, 353 reads today]