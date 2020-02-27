President Edgar Lungu has warned that all those breaking the law by taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the country will be dealt with by the law.
The President says government is governing well in the matter, by providing leadership as regards to addressing the gassing and instant mob justice.
The head of state adds that the law will not spare anyone found wanting regardless of whether they are politicians, religious men or of any high standing in society.
President Lungu was speaking at State House in Lusaka when he met the European Union diplomats to discuss issues of common interest.
And President Lungu assured the EU delegation that he will address the nation concerning the gassing and the instant justice mob at an appropriate time.
He said he is aware that there are people that are eagerly waiting to hear from him despite the timely updates being made by the Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo.
And President has stated that there is transparency in the investigations and nothing is being hidden as the Minister of Home affairs has given sufficient information.
And European Union Head of Delegation to Zambia, Ambassador Jacek Jankowski, indicates that the EU will continue to strengthen its relations with member states such as Zambia through various collaborations.
Mr Jankowski said the EU and Zambia including other member states have continued to enjoy a long standing, and close collaboration in security trade investment, agriculture energy, social protection and good governance among others.
He further indicated that the Union will continue to maintain high levels of partnership with Zambia in achieving the 2030 agenda.
Mr Jankowski revealed that the EU’s total investment in Zambia is currently at 1.3 billion euros and that the Union will this year celebrate its 45 years presence in Zambia.
Let’s be patriotic and strive for a better Zambia. Everyone has a responsibility to play a role in creating a peace and prosperous Zambia.
My worry is if it has taken so long to bring gassing cuprits to book how will govt contain corona virus once it hits Zambia?In Italy nearly 400 cases of corona virus are now recorded.
The buck stops with the president who has blood for 46 victims on his hands for ignoring the situation.This is either he knows what is going on or simply does not care for the privilege given to him by the Zambian people. He is so Self-Absorbed and drunk with the presidency that is too big for his boots! ECL deplorable behavior boils my blood and that of other Zambians. I dont hate the man as a person, but I hate the misery he has inflicted on innocent Zambians who deserve better and the debt he has pilled for future generations! His PF cronies are not helping him either as they are clueless as well.
Any country that allows those who steal public funds to define patriotism has a problem. It’s akin to allowing criminals to write the criminal procedure code.
“Everything the State says is a lie, and everything it has it has stolen.”- Friedrich Nietzsche
