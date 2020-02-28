President Edgar Lungu yesterday met with the European Union delegation at State House.

The President discussed with the European Union Head of Mission to Zambia and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, His Excellency Mr Jacek Jankowski and his delegation a wide-range of issues affecting the country and of mutual interest to Zambia and the EU.

Welcoming the European Union Head of Mission and the EU delegation to State House, President Lungu outlined the issues for discussion as climate change and Government’s response to areas hit by floods, Human rights in relation to loss of innocent lives in the light of a spate of gassing across the country, emergency response to drought prone areas affected by hunger, including, corona virus among others.

During the meeting, the President assured the EU delegation that Government was in charge and was doing everything possible to ensure that in light of the gassing incidences, those who were breaking the law by killing innocent people through mob justice were dealt with.

The President explained that the Government had embarked on a sensitization campaign to educate people to refrain from taking the law in their hands by upholding the rule of law.

And the President called for continued dialogue between Zambia and the European Union and thanked the European community for its unwavering support to the country’s health sector and other areas of national development.

The meeting was called within the framework of the bilateral relations that Zambia and the European Union share premised on support for global efforts aimed at fighting poverty, combating climate change, promoting peace, sustainable development, good governance and human rights.

Speaking during the same meeting, EU Head of Mission in Zambia Mr Jankowski hailed the longstanding close collaboration between Zambia and the EU in sectors such as political and economic cooperation, defence and security among others.

Mr Jankowski informed the President that this year the European Union will commemorate 45 years of its presence in Zambia, and paid tribute to the partnership that exist between the two.

Other members of the EU delegation who attended the meeting comprised the Deputy EU Ambassador Mr Robert De Raeve, French Ambassador Mr Sylvain Berger, German Ambassador Mr Achim Burkhart, Irish Ambassador Mr Séamus O’Grady, Czech Ambassador Mr Radek Rubes, Finnish Ambassador Ms Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury and Swedish Ambassador Ms Anna-Maj Hultgard.

The Zambian side comprised Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Joseph Malanji, Home Affairs Minister Mr Stephen Kampyongo, Health Minister Mr Chitalu Chilufya, Youth, Sport and Child development Minister Mr Emmanuel Mulenga. Others included the Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti, Special Assistants to the President and senior government officials.

