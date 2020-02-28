Photo Gallery Updated: February 28, 2020 The Proposed New Conference Centre in Pictures By Chief Editor February 28, 2020 36 views 4 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery The Proposed New Conference Centre in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China The Artist Impression of the New Conference Center: A gift from China [Read 840 times, 840 reads today] Previous articleTaking legal action against agro-dealers welcomeNext articlePresident Lungu thanks China for the conference facility gift and wants local contractors to participate in the construction 4 COMMENTS Looks good of course. They’ll probably put hidden cameras and audio devices like they did with the African Union Conference Center. 1 Reply A gift from China to who? If it is to PF, are they going to build in their capital city Gambwe? If it is to Zambian government, is it to congratulate the incoming UPND government? 3 2 Reply Wht’s wrong with existing facilities? The annexe to the old Mulungushi conference centre was built only in 1998 whn Zambia last hosted the African Union summit. Wht’s the point of building a new centre given the financial problems we are facing? 1 Reply Nemwine – We have wasteful leaders new buildings mean new contracts equates to new Chinese contracts means kickbacks to choose the main contractor Chinese contractor and that 20% to go to PF cadres briefcase construction companies to dig build drainages with minimum cement usage. A smart leader would say no we dont want a $60 million building that will use 3 times a year but we want a DNA lab or Scientific R&D lab..but we have imbeciles for leaders. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News HeadlinesChief Editor - February 28, 20204President Lungu thanks China for the conference facility gift and wants local contractors to participate in the construction President EDGAR LUNGU has directed the Ministry of Infrastructure Development to ensure local contractors participate in the construction of...Read more Photo Gallery The Proposed New Conference Centre in Pictures Chief Editor - February 28, 2020 4 Read more Feature Politics Taking legal action against agro-dealers welcome Chief Editor - February 28, 2020 1 The Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) has commended the government for taking legal action against agro-dealers that redeemed Farmer’s e-vouchers in the 2019-2020... Read more Rural News First Quantum Minerals deliveres 5,000 stoves to communities in a new initiative to minimise deforestation and pollution Chief Editor - February 28, 2020 2 First Quantum Minerals has delivered 5,000 stoves to communities in a new initiative to minimise deforestation and pollution. The Village Stoves programme involves FQM, in... Read more General News Legal aid desk to enhance transparency-Kanganja Chief Editor - February 28, 2020 3 Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the establishment of the legal aid desk at Choma Central Police Station will help victims of crimes... Read more More Articles In This Category Progress at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - January 25, 2020 61 Read more The Newly Built Chinsali General Hospital in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - January 4, 2020 68 Read more Pictures of the Commissioning of a Newly Built Police Post in Kitwe’s Nkana Constituency Photo Gallery Chief Editor - December 22, 2019 43 Read more President Lungu’s New Special Assistant for Politics in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - December 20, 2019 49 Read more - Advertisement - [Read 25 times, 1 reads today]
Looks good of course. They’ll probably put hidden cameras and audio devices like they did with the African Union Conference Center.
A gift from China to who?
If it is to PF, are they going to build in their capital city Gambwe?
If it is to Zambian government, is it to congratulate the incoming UPND government?
Wht’s wrong with existing facilities? The annexe to the old Mulungushi conference centre was built only in 1998 whn Zambia last hosted the African Union summit. Wht’s the point of building a new centre given the financial problems we are facing?
Nemwine – We have wasteful leaders new buildings mean new contracts equates to new Chinese contracts means kickbacks to choose the main contractor Chinese contractor and that 20% to go to PF cadres briefcase construction companies to dig build drainages with minimum cement usage. A smart leader would say no we dont want a $60 million building that will use 3 times a year but we want a DNA lab or Scientific R&D lab..but we have imbeciles for leaders.