6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 28, 2020
type here...
General News

HH Explains how Rating Agency Downgrade affects Mealie Meal Prices

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News HH Explains how Rating Agency Downgrade affects Mealie Meal Prices
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has explained how a Fitch/Moody’s downgrade affect mellie meal prices in Zambia.

Standards and Poor’s rating agency on February 21 lowered Zambia’s long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC+’ with negative outlook on account of rising vulnerabilities to debt repayment obligations.

Also lowered was the Transfer and Convertibility (T&C) assessment to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC+’.

On the downside, S&P Global see’s the copper producer as being vulnerable to nonpayment of upcoming commercial obligations, for which it could depend on favorable financial and economic conditions.

If conditions persist in deterioration the rating agency could revise the rating on Zambia even lower over the next half a year to a full year period.

Below is a full write up…

HOW A FITCH/MOODY’S DOWNGRADE AFFECTS MEALIE MEAL PRICES!

i. Investors reduce their investment due to poor economic returns; jobs & productivity fall.

ii. At the same time, donors lose confidence in Government and stop bringing aid.

iii. Reduced economic activity leads to poor tax revenue returns.

iv. Being unable to tame its spending appetite, Government resorts to borrowing commercially, but lenders (international creditors, banks and others) factor in a risk premium based on the Fitch announcement and increase their interest rates.

v. The more Government borrows to buy fire tenders, Gulfstream jets and ghost houses – instead of supporting FISP, the deeper it gets into the debt hole, having to pay MORE and MORE!

vi. With reduced revenue, poor spending priorities and a huge debt, Government fails to support farmers with FISP and also fails to buy enough strategic food reserves, even in times of drought, looming food shortages and hunger.

vii. Next FOOD SHORTAGES arise and then mealie meal prices skyrocket, hitting K170/ 25 kg bag!

Next time you hear a credit rate DOWNGRADE by Fitch/Moody’s, remember this!

HH

[Read 116 times, 116 reads today]
Previous articleZESCO and Angolan Firm Sign an nterconnecting transmission MOU

3 COMMENTS

  2. Always politicizing negativity against the country it’s as if they want bad things to happen to us. We reject it in Jesus name. We don’t care what others say about us or how they rate us, we care what God says about us and he has said he will carry us through the flood and the fire because we belong to Jesus and Jesus belongs to us. So I cancel those words in Jesus name Zambia will prosper because God fights for us.

  3. Hehehehehe ……

    Ati…….. God will provide jobs and develop Zambia ?
    For sure, call national prayers and meal prices will reduce….

    Hehehehehe ……..

    This has made my Friday….

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

HH Explains how Rating Agency Downgrade affects Mealie Meal Prices

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has explained how a Fitch/Moody's downgrade affect mellie meal prices in Zambia. Standards and Poor’s rating...
Read more
Economy

ZESCO and Angolan Firm Sign an nterconnecting transmission MOU

Chief Editor - 0
Power Utility firm Zesco and RNT of Angola have signed an Inter-Utility Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the Zambia-Angola grid interconnecting transmission...
Read more
General News

Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the US has not been recalled-Wina

Chief Editor - 2
Vice President Inonge Wina has insisted that Zambia's Ambassador designate to the United states Lazarous Kapambwe has not been recalled. Mrs Wina says no Zambian...
Read more
Headlines

It’s not true that defense forces are arbitrary assaulting members of the public-Inonge Wina

Chief Editor - 0
Vice President Inonge Wina says it is not true that defense forces are arbitrary assaulting members of the public at various road checkpoints in...
Read more
Economy

German SME association says that there is increased interest in Zambia

Chief Editor - 4
The Federation of Small and Medium-sized Business Association of Germany says it has noted an increased interest in direct investments in Zambia following the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia’s Ambassador designate to the US has not been recalled-Wina

General News Chief Editor - 2
Vice President Inonge Wina has insisted that Zambia's Ambassador designate to the United states Lazarous Kapambwe has not been recalled. Mrs Wina says no Zambian...
Read more

Information emerging that President Lungu has allegdly ordered the security forces to shoot to kill

General News Chief Editor - 34
Intelligence information is emerging that President Edgar Lungu ordered the security forces to aim to kill the rioters at the height of the gassing...
Read more

Help embed national values in constitution, Sumaili implores the Church

General News Chief Editor - 18
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to align itself with the national values and principles...
Read more

President Lungu warns law breakers taking advantage of the prevailing situation

General News Chief Editor - 41
President Edgar Lungu has warned that all those breaking the law by taking advantage of the prevailing situation in the country will be dealt...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 116 times, 116 reads today]