Alba Iulia
Friday, February 28, 2020
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo U17 defeats SA in 2020 FIFA Womens U17 WC qualifier

By sports
Zambia on Friday afternoon launched the 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in the first round match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia won this first leg tie with first half goals scored by Esther Banda and Dorica Malunga.

Malunga put the home side in front after 18 minutes with Banda’s goal coming three minutes away from the half time break.

In a bid to increase the lead, Zambia coach Kaluba Kangwa made three substitutions with the first being a forced one when Shelly Masumo came in for the injured Edah Lungu on 50 minutes.

17 minutes later, Niza Njobvu came in for Maweta Chilanga with Masumo going out for Margaret Chisanga after lasting 23 minutes on the pitch.

The visitors did not provide much resistance as anticipated in the build up to this encounter.

The two teams meet in the return leg on March 14 in South Africa.

