Taking legal action against agro-dealers welcome

By Chief Editor
The Small Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) has commended the government for taking legal action against agro-dealers that redeemed Farmer’s e-vouchers in the 2019-2020 farming season without providing inputs.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, SAFADA Executive Director Boyd Moobwe says the move will help restore sanity and order in the distribution of farming inputs.

He however called on government to conduct research on how and why the agro-dealers have been failing to meet their obligation in supplying inputs to farmers, adding that most of the agro-dealers always attribute their failure to provide farming inputs due to lack of payments.

Mr Moobwe further added that the move to take legal action against agro-dealers will help them exercise honesty and truth in their dealings.

He added that the trend by agro dealers not to give inputs on time had a negative impact on the production of maize.

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo recently announced that government will take legal action against agro-dealers that redeemed e-vouchers on behalf of the farmers in the 2019/20 farming season, without providing them with inputs.

Previous articleFirst Quantum Minerals deliveres 5,000 stoves to communities in a new initiative to minimise deforestation and pollution

