First Lady Mrs. Esther Lungu says promoting women entrepreneurship is a critical driver of Zambia’s prosperity and social Economic Development.

She says it is for this reason that the Zambian government has initiated many programs in recent past to ensure that women take an active role in the nations economic agenda.

“It is common knowledge that Women play a critical role in the development of any economy. If we as a country have to make strides in advancing our economic agenda it is imperative that women be made our priority” She stated.

“It is indisputable Women just like their male counterparts posses huge potential thankfully the Zambian government has initiated many programs in recent times to ensure that women take an active role in the nations economic agenda” She added .

Speaking when she Officiated at the launch of the ‘50 Million Women African Platform’ in Lusaka, the First Lady called on the need to revolutionize the way of doing things in order to enhance development.

“Women have become full participants in the public and private arena their roles have shifted from sisters mothers and caregivers to taking on roles as leaders and captains of industries” she added .

In Pictures, the First Lady interacts with Sarah Bweupe who has taken up the Challenge to become a Carpenter.

A week ago Bweupe was featured on the Smart Youth Entrepreneurship Segment on Smart Eagles where she encouraged women to be innovative and take up entrepreneurial skills deemed to Be that of the male folk .

And speaking earlier Gender Minister Hon. Elizabeth Phiri said Government had enhanced access to real-time information on both financial and non services to women entrepreneurs to enhance development.

“Government, has created an economic enabling environment for electronic businesses by extending mobile networks countrywide throughout the erecting Communication towers.” Hon. Phiri stated .

