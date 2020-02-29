A Fisherman in Mufumbwe’s Kalombo ward has appealed to the Department of Livestock and Fisheries, and the Department of WildLife and National Parks to offer guidance on policy regulation regarding fishing activities on the Kabompo river.

Mr Gibson Mushala, made the appeal to officers in the two departments as were conducting their last patrol on the Kapombo river before government lifts the fish ban on March 1, 2020.

Mr Mushala explained that for many times he and several other people have been found right in the middle of the Kabompo river and have been apprehended by officers from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks on claims that they were on the side of the Park.

He said the unfortunate part is that when they go to get a license from the department of fisheries, the document does not state that when a fisherman crosses the middle of the river to the side of the West Lunga National Park, then that person is in a restricted area.

Meanwhile, Mr Mushala has revealed to the officers that the local people at Mushala and surrounding villages have been law-abiding citizens as regards the observance of the 2019-2020 fish ban exercise.

He said right from the 1st of December, 2019, the local people had shifted their attention from the Kabompo river to their fields for farming activities while others have been picking mushrooms for extra income into their homes.

Reacting to the sentiments from Mr Mushala, leader for the combined patrol team, Japhet Chiyesu advised the local people to ensure that they take some time to visit the Department of Wildlife and National Parks after getting the fishing license from his office so that they may be guided on restricted areas.

Mr Chiyesu said his team has, however, noted the concerns from the local people and promised to follow up the matter with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

He further commended the local people for their observance of the fish ban programme and encouraged them to continue reminding each other on the need to observe the fish ban programme and the benefits thereof.

The government of Zambia every year enforces the fish ban programme in most water bodies around the country to allow various fish species to breed thereby preserving their existence.

Mufumbwe is one of the districts in North-western province which is blessed with a number of water bodies such as the Kabompo, Musonweji, Mufumbwe and Lalafuta rivers.

