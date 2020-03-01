RULLING Patriotic Front PF Media Sunday Chanda has cautioned embattled Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa against hiding under the legal profession to propel an opposition political agenda.

Speaking at the Patriotic Front PF Interactive forum in Lusaka today, Mr Chanda told Mr Sangwa to desist from making political statements disguised as professional opinions.

The PF Media Director said the ruling Patriotic front is resolved when it comes to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Candidature for the 2021 general elections.

” We are going to take Mr John Sangwa to the political laundry and wash him clean since he wants to be making daming political statements that are meant to discredit PF and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,”Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said that all those wishing to question President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 general elections should go to court and seek recourse.

And Mr Chanda said that it is very unfortunate that the same group of people claiming that President Lungu is not eligible to contest the 2021 general election are the ones trying to shoot down the Bill 10.

