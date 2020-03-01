RULLING Patriotic Front PF Media Sunday Chanda has cautioned embattled Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa against hiding under the legal profession to propel an opposition political agenda.
Speaking at the Patriotic Front PF Interactive forum in Lusaka today, Mr Chanda told Mr Sangwa to desist from making political statements disguised as professional opinions.
The PF Media Director said the ruling Patriotic front is resolved when it comes to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Candidature for the 2021 general elections.
” We are going to take Mr John Sangwa to the political laundry and wash him clean since he wants to be making daming political statements that are meant to discredit PF and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,”Mr Chanda said.
Mr Chanda said that all those wishing to question President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 general elections should go to court and seek recourse.
And Mr Chanda said that it is very unfortunate that the same group of people claiming that President Lungu is not eligible to contest the 2021 general election are the ones trying to shoot down the Bill 10.
This was ably settled by our competent judges at the Concourt.
That upndead barrister Sangwa is a sworn upndead sympathizer.
Ignore this deranged and compromised nincompoop.
SANGWA is a loser.
What qualification does Monday Chanda have for him to question a constitutional lawyer?
Is PF not going to the convention to prove lungus popularity ???
Or is PF a dictatorial party with only one alpha and omega of pf , lungu.
What do the pf rats asking for a UPND convention say to a PF convention ???
Even if lungu is barred by the constitution , he has no respect for any rules or laws , look how he defends ministers from paying back monies earned campaining for him…
It’s a premature debate. We’ve a situation where the security services were unable to detect a country-wide gassing spree because their concentration was on the political opposition and not criminal groups. Zambians don’t need protection from the opposition but they need protection from criminals. If Edgar Lungu qualifies to stand in the 2021 elections, that’s up to him to decide. The constitution is irrelevant.
As a direct beneficiary to ECL’s presidency, monday is in no position to speak about this matter.
I do not read anything written by Chanda. I needs to be paid .
Says a man who know zero about law.
Whenever anyone says something contrary to their agenda, they come out with threats and oppose facts.
Even if God appeared today and said Lungu is incompetent, they would call him all sorts of names and sat he is an agent of “external forces” pushing for “regime change”. They would threaten to arrest him for treason and send cadres to deal with him. Thats the kind of minds you have in PF. Their god is their belly!
Let our party have plan B otherwise it will turn sad.
I think even if we don’t like someone we should all respect the judiciary. If the courts ruled that ECL is eligible we either challenge the court or accept their ruling. The court rested on the clause that less than 3 years is not counted as a full term according to the current constitution and we do not apply laws retrospectively. Once you pass a new constitution you cannot use what is in the old constitution to determine a case. Mr Sangwa as a lawyer knows that. The question now is what would motivate someone of Mr Sangwa’s status in society to say things like Mr Chanda is alleging. I hope Mr Sangwa was misquoted.
Instead of him quoting the Constitution clause and prove to us that the man is eligible, he just resort to name calling. So for us who are non partisan we’ve robbed of an opportunity to know who is right between the two of them.