The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) targets to conduct 50 Open Heart surgeries this year.
UTH Director of Clinical Care and Diagnostics services Alex Makupe says the institution is aiming at improving the level of medical practice and care of patients.
Speaking to ZNBC News, Dr Makupe said Zambian surgeons have been conducting open-heart surgery on patients this week, with the technical support of a team from Japan.
He said going forward, the local medical teams at the hospital will be able to conduct the surgeries on their own.
Dr Makupe said the overall objective is to equip the UTH with enough expertise to conduct major operations, while the first level hospitals will deal with minor ones.
[Read 66 times, 66 reads today]
fry a man a fish and he will ask for salt and water to drink, teach a man to fish and he shall ask for fish no more, only legana sausage, the case of uth and how the government has invested heavily in the right tools for the health sector. some would justify the works as a norm since it’s tax payers money, so what? are you the only tax payer? secondly if I give a contractor money to build me a lodge, shouldn’t I commend a job well done despite the fact that I paid that very contractor. I’m saying it’s the first time 50 heart surgeries will be taken in a year, I’m saying pf is beyond 2021. I’m transcendent and I approve this message