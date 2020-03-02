11 C
Monday, March 2, 2020
11 people killed as car plunges into Lundazi river

By editor
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is saddened by the death of eleven people following the fatal accident that occurred when a car hit four people and later plunged into the Lundazi river, killing all the passengers.

DMMU National Coordinator, Chanda Kabwe says it is unfortunate that lives continue to be lost in such a manner.

Mr Kabwe said it is deeply regrettable that the deceased met their fate on the washed away Lundazi Bridge, which is earmarked for construction.

He has since assured the people of Lundazi and Lumezi districts that government will expedite the construction of the bridge to prevent fatalities.

Mr Kabwe added that he will engage the Road Development Agency and the local authorities to ensure adequate signage is put in place to avoid similar accidents.

He has disclosed that Government, through the DMMU has already sent resources to ensure all funeral logistics are taken care of.

In a statement issued by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Rachael Chirwa, Mr Kabwe said this is in a bid to lessen the burden on the bereaved families.

Previous articleMan Stabs Friend Over Beer

