Eastern Province Chiefs have urged New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba to continue praying for Zambia.

Dr. Mumba who is currently in Eastern Province with senior party leaders for the Ncwala Ceremony paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni, Chief Nzamane, Chief Madzimawe, Chief Maguya and Chief Chanje.

Dr. Mumba who is also former Republican Vice President congratulated Chief Mpezeni for the successful hosting of the Ncwala Ceremony.

“On behalf of the New Hope MMD, We would like to congratulate your Royal Highness for the successful organizing of the Ncwala Ceremony which will be hosted tomorrow. You have managed to organize this event against all these threats”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba said that tradition ceremonies bring people together.

“Secondly, We would like to thank You for hosting this event because they bring about unity in the Country. When We come here to celebrate these ceremonies, we remove our political hats and come here as Your Children who are United”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba further said that the MMD wrangles are dead.

“Your Royal Highness We would like to take this opportunity to update you about the status of our Party the MMD. It is in public domain that for the past 3 years, our party was involved in an internal leadership crisis. I would like to report to you that those wrangles died on the 5th of November, 2019. There is only one United MMD and these with Us are our Provincial leadership in Eastern Province. We will return next month for a provincial tour”, Dr. Mumba said.

His Royal Highness Mpezeni thanked Dr. Mumba and the MMD for joining the Ngoni’s in celebrating the Ncwala ceremony.

Whilst Chief Madzimawe said that he was happy that the internal wrangles in the MMD had ended.

“As a Parent, We are always happy to hear that infights and wrangles among our children have been resolved. We are happy to hear that our Children in the MMD have resolved there internal wrangles. Furthermore, We would like to thank You for your continued guidance and prayers to the Nation”, Chief Madzimawe said.

Chief Chanje of the Chewa people advised Dr. Mumba to continue practicing Politics of Morality and Integrity.

“We would like to advise you to continue practicing the politics of morality and integrity. We have seen how politicians tend to mud sling each other. But we are encouraged with the type of politics you practice and we would like to urge you to continue with those politics. Our people are living in fear because of these so called gassings. We would like to take this opportunity to ask You to continue praying for the Nation against these evil acts”, Chief Chenja said.

Dr. Mumba assured the chiefs that he entered politics to change the way it’s done and hence he will continue promoting and practicing Politics of integrity. He further called upon all Zambians to continue praying for the Nation and he will never stop praying for the Nation until Zambia is saved.

