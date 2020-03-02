Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has attempted to justify the shooting of innocent people by police and military forces in the wake of violent protest arising from gassing incidents.
It has emerged that the police and military officers are working on a Shoot to Kill policy as ordered by President Edgar Lungu in an attempt to quell the violence.
Mr Kampyongo told Parliament on Friday that those that have died as a result of police and military shooting are part of collateral damage.
Mr Kampyongo said although 46 people have died as a result of mob killings from the gassing activities, it is difficult to ascertain how many have died as a result of police shooting.
“Mr Speaker, those that have died are what is called Collateral Damage. When you are protecting public peace and property, there will be collateral damage,” Mr Kampyongo said.
He said communities where becoming unruly towards the police and burning down police posts.
Mr Kampyongo said the police with the help of the military had to step in and bring the situation under control.
Last kicks of a dying pig
Is this man listening to himself?
Loss of life is “colateral damage”? This is what you call a seared conscience. A calous heart.
Do you realise that someone’s father or mother or child has been shot? And all you can say is collateral damage? You cant even express regret that life has been lost?
If I was ECL Mr Minister you are fired!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What are rubber bullets for? what are tear gasses for? what are short buttons for? Rather than shooting live bullets on the citizens to kill…………………….. Since you said ECL is the one who said so, then sorry for the died…………..but no one has the right to take anyone’s life!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
OMG this man should really know how to speak to the public, you dont use such words . When lives are lost in such situations you need to know how to come out as a leader, collateral damage is not a good word Mr minister .
COLLATERAL WHAT???????? HEARTLESS AND COLD-HEARTED PEOPLE…..SHMAE ON YOU MR.KAMPYONGO!!!!!
Is the old Chawama hen going to shed crocodile tears in public for the loss if life at hands of her husband? Zambians have been screwed up!
These ministers are very st.upid. They should be advancing for changing of these old laws which were meant to oppress opponents in Kaundas time. The police are not James Bond, they should not have the license to kill.
This collateral damage is nothing but cold blooded murder.
He said killing of citizens in order to protect peace is ok. No ba Kampyongo,your aim is not national peace but you own interest. You caused the violence yourselves. Then you turned around to sacrifice the same people you swore to protect. Had your bossed addressed the issue with seriousness these things would not have gone this far. But all we hear from the PF top leadership is impunity after impunity. Is that what you call governance? Are you the first and last political leaders that Zambia will ever have?
Time of reckoning is nigh. No Zambian blood should ever be spilled in vain.
If a whole Minister can say that, what can stop the mob from claiming that it, too, did not murder but merely acted as agents of “collateral damage” in the process of defending itself against rampaging gassers?
The Minister is sadly encouraging impunity here.
What a plonker! There you go, Zambians! Your Christian government does not give a sh!t about your lives! And they are God given lives, they say!
“The police have lost sight of the fact that they are public servants.”
