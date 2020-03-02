11.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 2, 2020
type here...
General News

Man Stabs Friend Over Beer

By editor
36 views
1
General News Man Stabs Friend Over Beer
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Chibombo have arrested a 45 year old man for allegedly stabbing his friend to death.

Chibombo District Commissioner Barnabas Musopelo says the suspect stabbed his friend as the two were fighting over beer during a drinking spree at a local tavern over the weekend.

Mr Musopelo has told ZANIS in an interview today that the suspect of Chibondo Village in Chief Chitanda’s Chiefdom, was also attacked by an angry mob after killing the friend.

He named the suspect as Elijah Kanya and the deceased as Gift Kasongo aged 27.

Mr Musopelo said the deceased sustained wounds in the chest while the suspect is nursing multiple body injuries from the mob attack.

He said the body of the deceased is currently at Liteta Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect is in Police custody waiting court appearance.

Meanwhile, the DC has expressed disappointment at some people who have continued to beat up suspects despite being advised against the act.

Mr Musopelo said it is regrettable that some communities are still carrying mob attacks despite several sensitization campaigns that have been conducted in the district.

He has warned perpetrators that Police will start rounding up people participating in the mob attacks so that they face the law.

[Read 117 times, 117 reads today]
Previous articleLungu Unveils Presidential Tourism Council

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 1

Man Stabs Friend Over Beer

Police in Chibombo have arrested a 45 year old man for allegedly stabbing his friend to death. Chibombo District Commissioner...
Read more
Headlines

Lungu Unveils Presidential Tourism Council

editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has unveiled the Presidential Tourism Council comprising eleven cabinet Ministers in readiness for its inauguration. The Council that will be chaired by...
Read more
General News

Arsonists Set Fire To Nakonde Clinic

editor - 2
Unknown people have burnt part of the Urban clinic in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province. Nakonde District Health Director, Arthur Mataka and Nakonde District Commissioner...
Read more
General News

Zambian agriculture business launches $81 million farmer financing scheme

editor - 3
Zambia's African Green Resources has launched an $81 million financing programme under which the company and its partners will provide farm supplies and technology...
Read more
General News

It’s collateral damage – Kampyongo

editor - 27
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has attempted to justify the shooting of innocent people by police and military forces in the wake of violent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Arsonists Set Fire To Nakonde Clinic

General News editor - 2
Unknown people have burnt part of the Urban clinic in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province. Nakonde District Health Director, Arthur Mataka and Nakonde District Commissioner...
Read more

Zambian agriculture business launches $81 million farmer financing scheme

General News editor - 3
Zambia's African Green Resources has launched an $81 million financing programme under which the company and its partners will provide farm supplies and technology...
Read more

It’s collateral damage – Kampyongo

General News editor - 27
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has attempted to justify the shooting of innocent people by police and military forces in the wake of violent...
Read more

Zambia Police Arrest 3 People for burning to death a gassing Suspect

General News Chief Editor - 19
Police in Chongwe District have arrested three people in connection with the death of Benson Moonga who was burnt to death on suspicion that...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 117 times, 117 reads today]