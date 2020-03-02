Police in Chibombo have arrested a 45 year old man for allegedly stabbing his friend to death.

Chibombo District Commissioner Barnabas Musopelo says the suspect stabbed his friend as the two were fighting over beer during a drinking spree at a local tavern over the weekend.

Mr Musopelo has told ZANIS in an interview today that the suspect of Chibondo Village in Chief Chitanda’s Chiefdom, was also attacked by an angry mob after killing the friend.

He named the suspect as Elijah Kanya and the deceased as Gift Kasongo aged 27.

Mr Musopelo said the deceased sustained wounds in the chest while the suspect is nursing multiple body injuries from the mob attack.

He said the body of the deceased is currently at Liteta Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect is in Police custody waiting court appearance.

Meanwhile, the DC has expressed disappointment at some people who have continued to beat up suspects despite being advised against the act.

Mr Musopelo said it is regrettable that some communities are still carrying mob attacks despite several sensitization campaigns that have been conducted in the district.

He has warned perpetrators that Police will start rounding up people participating in the mob attacks so that they face the law.

[Read 117 times, 117 reads today]