Zambia Police Arrest 3 People for burning to death a gassing Suspect

By Chief Editor
General News Zambia Police Arrest 3 People for burning to death a gassing Suspect
Chief Editor

Police in Chongwe District have arrested three people in connection with the death of Benson Moonga who was burnt to death on suspicion that he was one of the criminals behind chemical spraying.

The suspects were arrested yesterday at 10 00 hours at Malakata Village, Chief Bundabunda of Rufunsa District.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo named the suspects as Headman Malakata whose name is Kelly Mayungo, Edwin Tembo both aged 50 years of Malakata and Museke villages respectively in Chief Bundabunda.

Mrs Katongo said also arrested was George Mayunga aged 33 years of Mwendakuseka village, Chief Bundabunda for the offence murder.

She said investigations in all cases where people have been murdered as a result of mob justice have continued.

In another development, Mrs Katongo said two bodies of victims in an accident which occured on 29th February, 2020 along Lundazi road of eastern province have been retrieved and the victims have been identified as Timothy Banda aged 27 of Lumezi stores who was the driver of the said motor vehicle and Emma Tembo aged 32, a teacher at Lumezi day secondary school.

Mrs Katongo said the total number of bodies recovered is now eight.

7 COMMENTS

  2. Gassers should be the prime targets. They are the ones who have brought about these crimes. And the news we are looking forward to hearing is that gassers have started appearing in court

    3
    4

  3. I don’t understand how the secret service failed to detect something so big and covering just about the whole country. Where were they looking? Are they even fit for purpose? Wht distracted them? These questions need honest answers.

    2

  4. This is the most lazy Police Force on the Planet. The best you can do is to arrest people defending themselves from Gassers.

    So how come these people you are arresting are able to catch the Gassers, but you the Police the failing? When it comes to roadblocks and getting money from people you don’t fail.

    3
    2

  6. There are has never been any “gassers”. No one died from gas or chemicals.
    The all thing is hoax.
    It is like believing that people turn into crocodile. How many innocent people you killed from that nonsense?all
    Me, am on Lungu side one this one. Criminals are the “mobs”.

    2

  7. Ba police we thank you for your service. We are slowly catching up with criminals and hope the law will take its course.

