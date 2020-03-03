7.2 C
Baba Kabaso Mulenga (Sparks) warned and cautioned for one count of murder

Baba Kabaso Mulenga (Sparks) warned and cautioned for one count of murder
Sparks posing with Zambia police (Facebook picture)

Sparks at a PF event (Facebook picture)

Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Sparks of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder.

The incident occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspect has further been warned and cautioned for one count of Unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia.

He was apprehended on 26th February, 2020 and he remains detained in police custody.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo who confirmed the development to the media said investigations have continued.

6 COMMENTS

  1. No one is above the law.Meanwhile if anyone knows that woman who has been posing with chella tukuta or whatever he is called these days, tell her to contact me as soon as possible. It is urgent business .kz

  3. Now what? Soon most will be arrested whatever goes up illegally must come down one day. It will happen to most of them soon actually.

  4. The dullest commander in chief in the history of the world proudly seated at the high table with a known criminal. Our president is an !mbecile.

  5. ‘One count of wearing uniform’……! He has been wearing military uniform on several occasions. Why it has taken so long to charge him for posing in military regalia only God knows. Why charging him now when he has been doing it for over 7 years? Has the police only realised that there is law against that? Just tell us that he was one of the sponsors for gassing not this rubbish of wearing uniform. Why are u hiding the truth from us.

  6. The case is not going anyway… Man Literally Dines with the humble one he will be let off soon. The law will
    revisit him after 2021 hopefully when we usher in another person.

