Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Sparks of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder.

The incident occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspect has further been warned and cautioned for one count of Unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia.

He was apprehended on 26th February, 2020 and he remains detained in police custody.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo who confirmed the development to the media said investigations have continued.

