By Anthony Bwalya – UPND 2021 Aspiring Candidate for Kabushi Constituency

Let me hasten to state, that we have some hardworking men and women serving our country diligently and dutifully, ensuring that our people get both the most and best out of what our civil service should and must offer.

It is also important to emphasize, that a UPND administration is keen on achieving the following:

1. Restoring meritorious professionalism to our civil service so that only the best and the brightest are appointed to serve within the civil service

2. Restoring the functional independence of the civil service so that it exists and works for ALL Zambians and not for the UPND administration

3. Divorce both patronage and nepotism from the civil service and return integrity and transparency to the manner civil service appointments are done

The current civil service is largely under political state capture, and increasingly under assault from agents of the party in power who want to impose the workings of the party onto our civil service.

You can afford to have to have an incompetent head of state, an incompetent cabinet, even a degenerate Parliament. But you cannot afford to have a failed civil service because this is what anchors the delivery of actual public services to the public. The civil service is the engine and heartbeat of our public institutions and it is the civil service that sets the tone around how public policy must be implemented to maximize social and economic benefits to the people of Zambia.

Since the Patriotic Front (PF) first assumed the mantle of power in 2011, there has been a deliberate, well calculated scheme to capture the civil service for the benefit of the PF and for the sole purpose of furthering the PF’s prolonged stay in power.

This is why today, the PF can send it’s political emissaries like Bowman Lusambo to intimidate and threaten frontline personnel like teachers and health workers in Kabushi Constituency by bullying them into carrying out the dirty and failed agenda of the party in power, by ludicrously suggesting to them that they exist to primarily execute the agenda of the PF, and that they must, therefore, acquaint themselves with the dictates of the PF manifesto.

It goes without saying, that the PF want to scandalize the civil service by distributing the party manifesto to teachers and nurses.

The current civil service is now anchored on unmasked political patronage and inexcusable nepotism, where several poorly qualified members of the PF, as well as some mildly trained relatives and casual sexual conquests of some high ranking members of government have been awarded and rewarded with big civil service roles both here at home and abroad.

We have several clearly identifiable PF cadres who sit on various parastatal boards masquerading as oversight personnel, when neither their qualifications or experience do not match the scale of the responsibilities these people have been assigned.

This is why almost all public utility companies are in a state of desperate disrepair because we have unwittingly allowed the PF to capture and hijack the civil service for their political circus.

Because of this systematic capture of the civil service by the PF, we have had professionals who failed to put their foot down and resign their positions at the Ministry of Finance in the face of reckless government borrowing, which has now crippled the ability for various arms of the civil service to function at all. With our national debt now at a staggering $19.3bn, the PF government has now abdicated its legislative responsibility to disburse Local Government Equalization Fund. This means that our local councils are now unable to pay salaries, invest in capital equipment for effective service delivery and run other operations necessary in the fulfillment of their mandate.

On 2 March 2020, The Zambia United Local Authorities Union (ZULAWU) issued a damning memo in which ALL unionised employees have been instructed to stay away from work if their salaries, now in arrears for over 3 months, are not discharged by the 12 March 2020.

The education sector is also in peril because the PF government is not able to honour the basic obligation to pay salaries to teachers and lecturers, with many not having been paid a single Ngwee in this year 2020.

Eventually, our health system will come under attack as the government will start failing to pay our doctors and nurses. Already, we are not able to put essential medicines or equipment in our hospitals.

This dangerous capture of our civil service will spark civil unrest as it will endanger the welfare of our families, as banks reign in on super expensive loans arrears, with families about to lose property, businesses to financial institutions and loan sharks.

The protection of our civil service must be enough reason for all patriotic Zambians, to eject the PF out of office in 2021.

We need our civil service back.

