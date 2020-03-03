17.1 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Sports

Crawling Zesco Utd Resume Advance Enter Top 3

By sports
Zesco United play their penultimate rescheduled league game on Wednesday when they visit Lumwana Radiants.

The defending champions return to action four days after they failed to make any top two inroads following a 1-1 home draw against Power Dynamos in Ndola that left them languishing at number four.

Zesco have 40 points, six points behind leaders and Ndola rivals Forest Rangers who are making a shock case in the 2019/202 title race with ten games left for the rest of the pack.

Victory for the defending champions will see Zesco crawl to third position and within a point behind second placed Green Eagles.

But it hasn’t been a pleasant start to 2020 for Zesco who have collected just two league wins, three draws and five defeats since the start of the new year.

Zesco, though, head to 12th placed Lumwana where they have let to lose since their hosts made their FAZ Super Division debut in 2016.

Zesco drew 0-0 there in their last trip in the 2018 season after winning twice on previous visits.

However, Zesco will be without influential striker Winston Kalengo who has a hamstring injury.

The good news is striker Jesse Were who scored in the 2-1 first leg win last September in Ndola is available after returning to action against Power following a brief injury layoff.

