The Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily taken possession of Madison Asset Management Company Limited with effect from 2nd March 2020.

The SEC’s objective for taking the supervisory action is to ascertain the state of affairs of MAMCo, safeguard the interests of the investing public and ensure compliance with the securities act.

The possession of MAMCo will be jointly managed by Mr Abraham Alutuli and Sibajene Zulu, the SEC appointed Joint interim Managers.

This is according to a statement issued by Securities and Exchange Commission Chief Executive Officer Philip Chitalu.

And Economist Chibamba Kanyama has warned that the repossession of MAMCO if poorly handled, has the potential to cause the contagion effect in the country.

“MAMCO is where a lot of people, including retired military generals, staked their whole pension packages. MAMCO was offering very attractive returns but SEC later ruled that the company was not authorized to deal in the Fixed Income Fund,” Mr Kanyama stated.

“MAMCO is currently insolvent, meaning it has less assets compared to what it owes, including for investors. This situation has potential to mess up people’s lives in a very very big way,” he observed.

Mr Kanyama has since appealed to the Commission to apply a lot of thought in the exercise.

“My appeal is that a lot of thought will need to be applied by SEC. People should not lose their money. If poorly handled, the repercussions will have the contagion effect, impacting on nearly all private schemes in the country.”

He added, “Let us protect the investors and if possible, ask the shareholders of MAMCO to pump in new capital as earlier requested so that MAMCO is a going concern.”

