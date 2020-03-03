13.6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
type here...
General News

MAMCO goes broke, SEC takes over

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
General News MAMCO goes broke, SEC takes over
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily taken possession of Madison Asset Management Company Limited with effect from 2nd March 2020.

The SEC’s objective for taking the supervisory action is to ascertain the state of affairs of MAMCo, safeguard the interests of the investing public and ensure compliance with the securities act.

The possession of MAMCo will be jointly managed by Mr Abraham Alutuli and Sibajene Zulu, the SEC appointed Joint interim Managers.

This is according to a statement issued by Securities and Exchange Commission Chief Executive Officer Philip Chitalu.

And Economist Chibamba Kanyama has warned that the repossession of MAMCO if poorly handled, has the potential to cause the contagion effect in the country.

“MAMCO is where a lot of people, including retired military generals, staked their whole pension packages. MAMCO was offering very attractive returns but SEC later ruled that the company was not authorized to deal in the Fixed Income Fund,” Mr Kanyama stated.

“MAMCO is currently insolvent, meaning it has less assets compared to what it owes, including for investors. This situation has potential to mess up people’s lives in a very very big way,” he observed.

Mr Kanyama has since appealed to the Commission to apply a lot of thought in the exercise.

“My appeal is that a lot of thought will need to be applied by SEC. People should not lose their money. If poorly handled, the repercussions will have the contagion effect, impacting on nearly all private schemes in the country.”

He added, “Let us protect the investors and if possible, ask the shareholders of MAMCO to pump in new capital as earlier requested so that MAMCO is a going concern.”

[Read 120 times, 120 reads today]
Previous articlePF must not be allowed to blow up the Civil Service for political ends

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

MAMCO goes broke, SEC takes over

The Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily taken possession of Madison Asset Management Company Limited with effect from 2nd...
Read more
Feature Politics

PF must not be allowed to blow up the Civil Service for political ends

editor - 2
By Anthony Bwalya - UPND 2021 Aspiring Candidate for Kabushi Constituency Let me hasten to state, that we have some hardworking men and women serving...
Read more
General News

Christian’s are the Salt of Zambia – Nevers

Chief Editor - 0
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has called upon Christians to take an active role in the governance...
Read more
Feature Politics

Baba Kabaso Mulenga (Sparks) warned and cautioned for one count of murder

editor - 22
Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Sparks of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder. The...
Read more
Columns

Youth entrepreneurship, not foreign investment, key to Zambia and Africa’s inclusive growth and job creation

Chief Editor - 4
By Mwansa P. Chalwe Snr This article was generally motivated by the comments of the African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina. In...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Christian’s are the Salt of Zambia – Nevers

General News Chief Editor - 0
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has called upon Christians to take an active role in the governance...
Read more

Kango’mbe removed as Vice Provincial PF Chairperson

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Patriotic Front Central Committee has removed Christopher Kango’mbe as Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairperson for gross misconduct. PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Mr Kang’ombe,...
Read more

Zambians should be proud of their Culture – Nevers

General News Chief Editor - 4
Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba says that Zambians should be proud of their heritage. Dr. Mumba, who is also...
Read more

11 people killed as car plunges into Lundazi river

General News editor - 12
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is saddened by the death of eleven people following the fatal accident that occurred when a car hit...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 121 times, 121 reads today]