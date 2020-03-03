17.1 C
Traders at Chimba main market in Mungwi District in Northern Province, have appealed to Malole Area Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma to help them construct a shelter at the market.

Traders at the market said they are facing a lot of challenges during the rainy season, adding that they do not have a shelter to protect themselves from the rains.

A trader, Exhildah Mukuka narrated that the market does not have toilets and access to running water, a situation which if not addressed on time, can lead to disease outbreak in the area.

ZANIS reports that Ms Mukuka who spoke on behalf of the other traders, has since asked Mr. Yaluma to help them put up a shelter, in order for them to have a decent and safe trading place.

Meanwhile, Mr Yaluma who is also Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry has assured the traders at the market of his commitment to construct a standard market in the area.

The Member of Parliament said he wants to ensure that marketers in the area trade in a conducive environment.

Mr. Yaluma who was in the area, promised that this would be done in the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, the Choma Municipal Council has engaged a new contractor for the continued construction of inter-city bus station in Choma District, Southern Province.

Public Relations Officer Adams Sinyama says construction works have since resumed at Choma modern inter-city bus station following the council’s engagement of a new contractor, Royal Kent Construction Company.

The same company built the Mazabuka bus terminus, which was recently opened to the public.

Mr Sinyama in a statement made available to ZANIS today said the three month contract is worth K9.7 million and is under the funding of KFW of Germany through GIZ phase 2 projects.

He explained that construction works at the bus station had stalled for a long period of time which led to the termination of the contract for the previous contractor Namusa Agencies limited on account of under-performance.

He added that once constructed, the bus station will be the first modern intercity bus terminus in Choma district.

