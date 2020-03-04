10.3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
type here...
Columns

Failure to Pay Grants to Shows How Compromised Zambia’s Fiscal Position is

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Columns Failure to Pay Grants to Shows How Compromised Zambia's Fiscal Position is
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Bright Chizonde Senior Researcher-CTPD

The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) is concerned with the increased vulnerability of Zambia’s fiscal position to shocks such as unforeseen by-elections and natural disasters.

Prudent public financial management requires that the Government provides for contingencies and thus negative fiscal shocks should not result in a failure to meet important obligations.

It is, therefore, worrying that the Government is failing to pay grants and salaries to civil servants and quasi-government institutions due to dealing with natural disasters or security situations. There is need for a long-term plan, which includes reducing debt contraction because this will help improve government’s fiscal position.

It has come to the attention of the general public that some TEVET and Science Statutory bodies, as well higher institutions of learning such as UNZA and CBU, have not received funding for almost 2 months due to the fact that resources have had to be mobilized to address the unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances such as hunger, floods and criminal activities of gassing. We have also that due to the compromised fiscal position, on account of high debt servicing, Government no longer has funds for emergencies.

CTPD is, therefore, urging the government to urgently implement corrective measures in order to create space for such unforeseen eventualities. A country cannot be operated like a poor household, where household members are told that there will be reduced food allocation due to the fact that rentals have unforeseeably increased.

The delay in paying grants and salaries to quasi-government and government institutions also reflects the government’s continued undervaluing of the education sector. The education sector has seen a reduction in budget shares in both the 2019 and 2020 national budgets. As government continues to borrow, debt servicing has created increased fiscal pressures which have led to an involuntary resource reallocation. This delay in payments is an indication of just how compromised the fiscal position is and also identifies the education sector as an area of reduced priority.

In light of this, CTPD reiterates its call on the Government to reduce its appetite for borrowing, restructure the existing debt stock in order to reduce the cost of debt servicing and to restore its priority for education.

[Read 123 times, 124 reads today]
Previous articleMungwi traders appear to Area MP Christopher Yaluma to help them construct a shelter
Next articleHH Calls for Speaker of the National Assembly to be removed from Office

2 COMMENTS

  1. Some of us appealed not only to those in power but to everyone to discuss the high expenditure govt has been bearing due to unnecessary things such as a bloated VIP payroll, expensive govt vehicles, an expensive parliament, govt institutions not performing due to inefficiency but it appears these calls went on deaf ears. Now we are seeing what us happening, our Copper is the only thing keeping us afloat, with the turmoil in China due to the Covid Virus we don’t know how this will impact the price of Copper and the economy as a whole. We have completely messed up our so many chances God gave us of becoming a middle income nation due to the greed of everyone because everyone wants to drive a latest Hilux and go shopping at the mall, there is no sense of community service and working for…

  2. Very unfortunate situation that current leaders cannot see. I doubt anyone to fix this. New blood is needed. No cadres just professionals to help Zambia. We have them all but there not forth coming as some bandits will just beat you up and try and creat cases against you to lock you up so they continue looting . Sad

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 2

President Edgar Lungu happy with Private Sector’s leading role in enhancing Zambia’s food security

President Edgar Lungu says the private sector plays a crucial role in our aspiration to become a regional economic...
Read more
General News

Poor Turnout at a Consultative Meeting to repeal the NGO Act of 2009 disappointing

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Council for Social Development is disappointed with the poor turnout of Non-governmental Organisations at the consultative meeting on the repeal and replacement...
Read more
General News

2 Perish in Kapiri Mposhi bus accident

Chief Editor - 1
Two people have died while more than 62 passengers have sustained serious injuries after a Lusaka bound passenger Bus overturned in Kapiri Mposhi along...
Read more
General News

Medical Waste project embarks on tree planting

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Health through the United Nations Development programme (UNDP) Medical Waste Project in conjunction with the Ministry of Lands has planted...
Read more
Headlines

Poor state of Lukupa-Mwamba road irks residents

Chief Editor - 0
Residents of Mwamba Village in Senior Chief Mamba’s area in Kasama District have bemoaned the poor state of Lukupa- Mwamba road. One of the residents,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Youth entrepreneurship, not foreign investment, key to Zambia and Africa’s inclusive growth and job creation

Columns Chief Editor - 9
By Mwansa P. Chalwe Snr This article was generally motivated by the comments of the African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina. In...
Read more

Simple Analysis of PF performance in last 5 years

Columns editor - 68
  Petrol January 2015, K7.60 January 2020, K17.80 134% increase US Dollar January 2015 K6.45 January 2020 K15. 00 133% depreciation Mealie Meal January 2015 K68 January 2020 K170 135% increase National Debt January 2015 $4.7 Billion January 2020...
Read more

The 2020 Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni Speaking people

Columns Chief Editor - 8
The 2020 Nc'wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni Speaking people of Chipata in Eastern Province brought different kinds of people who came to witness...
Read more

Dora Siliya’s Justifying Extra Judicial Killings is Heartbreaking-OYV

Columns Chief Editor - 27
By Guess Nyirenda, OYV Executive Director The statement by Hon Dora Siliya – the Minister of Information and Broadcasting who is also Official Chief...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 124 times, 125 reads today]