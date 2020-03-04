13.7 C
Economy

Absa Bank Zambia unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town

By Chief Editor
Absa Bank Zambia unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town
Absa Bank Zambia PLC has today unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town. With an investment of K2 million.

The Bank is set to serve its customers in the ultra-modern branch that is characterized by the vibrancy that the Bank has become known for since its name change launch on 10 February 2020.

Speaking during the branch launch event, Absa Bank Zambia PLC Managing Director Mizinga Melu reiterated the Bank’s commitment in providing customers with best in class service that meets their needs.

“As Absa Bank Zambia PLC, we are extremely delighted that this day has finally come when we can offer banking services to our customers in a new location that embodies who we are as a Bank and further reflects our commitment to keep playing an integral part in the development of Monze town” Monze is a hub that serves people from areas such as Pemba, Gwembe, Namwala, Chisekese, Rusangu and Itezhi-Itezhi and Absa Bank Zambia PLC is well poised through its new branch, to offer banking services to a wider population in Southern
Province.

“We have continued to invest in our branch network because at Absa, we strongly believe in making a meaningful contribution to the communities we operate in. In true Africanacity spirit of getting things done, we want to create social and economic benefits wherever we have a presence and ultimately be a positive force in our communities.” said Retail Banking Director Mr Harton Maliki.

Since 10 February, 2020, Absa Bank Zambia PLC has reopened four (4) refurbished branches and three new branches that include Mutaba, Longacres, Chingola, Kafue and Cosmopolitan that promise to bring customers’ possibilities to life.

With a total of ZMW 120 million being spent on giving the branch network a facelift, Absa Bank Zambia PLC now awaits to open 3 more flagship braches in Kitwe, Ndola and Livingstone.

On 2 March 2020, Absa Bank Zambia PLC also opened the Levy Mall Corporate Service Centre in Lusaka, which is an extension of the existing branch and offers services to Corporate and Business Banking customers as the Bank strives to improve its service offering and touchpoints.

