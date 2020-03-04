10.3 C
Medical Waste project embarks on tree planting

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Health through the United Nations Development programme (UNDP) Medical Waste Project in conjunction with the Ministry of Lands has planted 78 trees at Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH).

Speaking during the tree planting exercise UNDP, Medical Waste Management Project officer, Mazuba Mwambazi said the trees have been planted near the incinerator to help absorb the emitted carbon.

“By implementing the project it is hoped that it will reduce waste management chain starting from classification, segregation, storage, transport, treatment and finally disposal,’’ he said.

And Copperbelt Province Principal Forestry Officer, Bwalya Chendauka said the department has planted different types of trees such as ashok, umbrella, lemons avocados and oranges.

And Ndola Teaching Hospital, Acting Public Relations Manager, Majory Phiri thanked UNDP and the Ministry of Lands for planting different types of trees at the institution.

She said the trees will not only help with absorption of polluted air from the incinerator but also provide vitamins to the patients at the institution.

The tree planting project is funded by the Global Environmental Facility through UNDP meant to help reduce unintended Persistent Organic Pollutants and Mercury releases from hospitals.

