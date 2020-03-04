13.7 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
type here...
Economy

Zambia/Japan sign MoU to help Zambia attract more Japanese Investment

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
Economy Zambia/Japan sign MoU to help Zambia attract more Japanese Investment
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Japan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan Institute for Overseas Investment (JOI) to help Zambia attract more Japanese Investment in the country.

The MoU paves way for the Mission to join 36 embassies, 193 Japanese companies, foreign investment promotion agencies and international organizations, into a network that will benefit Zambia through the use and spread of information useful for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The MoU was signed by Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ndiyoi Mutiti and Japan Institute for Overseas Investment President, Kohei Nakanishi.

Ambassador Mutiti is optimistic that through the operationalization of the MoU, more Japanese companies will invest in the country’s various sectors.

“Zambia appreciates the amount of Japanese support it has received through Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) but the country is now looking to have the Japanese private sector play a more active role and get into partnerships with the Zambian private sector, hence the important role of JOI,” she said.

And Mr Nakanishi said he will work hard in assisting Zambia attract more Japanese investors.

Mr Nakanishi said the MoU will result in JOI contributing to deepening the economic relations between Zambia and Japan through facilitating sound and smooth development of Japanese direct investment, by conducting activities such as economic seminars, research and analysis of information useful for Japanese Investors.

This is according to a press statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by First Secretary at the Embassy of Zambia in Tokyo, Japan, Yotam Mugara.

[Read 75 times, 75 reads today]
Previous articleLunga District of Luapula Province has been badly hit by the floods
Next articleAbsa Bank Zambia unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town

4 COMMENTS

  1. BA POMPWE! PARTY OF THUGS CROOKS AND THIEVES!!

  2. A consignment of Guibourtia wood bound for Vietnam and worth over RM9mil was stopped by the authorities
    Customs officers conducted a check on the shipping container at the Tanjung Pelepas port and seized the illegal wood from Zambia.
    Johor Customs director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani said any shipment would need an export permit from the exporting country.
    “We found 115 pieces weighing about 30,580kg in the container.
    The wood is worth 2.9 million dollars equivalent to about 30 million Kwacha. Our sources have confirmed to our Team of Analysts that the owners of the confiscated wood belongs to a group of “Politically exposed Persons”.

  3. The stewardship on resources and I mean any resources in Japanese blood ,mmmmmmmh! well lets wait and see if they will come in masses.

  4. That’s good for our country and that’s what is needed for the Ambassador to show his/her present in any other country out there by so doing jobs are being created for zambians and that also boost our economy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General Newseditor - 2

Zambian timber destined for Vietnam confiscated in Malaysia

Johor Customs Department seized a consignment of Guibourtia wood bound for Vietnam and worth over RM9mil. Customs officers conducted...
Read more
Economy

Absa Bank Zambia unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town

Chief Editor - 1
Absa Bank Zambia PLC has today unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town. With an investment of K2 million. The Bank is set to...
Read more
Economy

Zambia/Japan sign MoU to help Zambia attract more Japanese Investment

Chief Editor - 4
The Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Japan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan Institute for Overseas Investment (JOI) to...
Read more
Rural News

Lunga District of Luapula Province has been badly hit by the floods

Chief Editor - 4
The larger part of Lunga District of Luapula Province has been badly hit by the floods leaving most houses submerged in water. According to...
Read more
Headlines

ConCourt paved way for President Lungu to contest 2021 elections, says YALI

Chief Editor - 6
The Young African Leaders Initiative – YALI – has clarified that President Lungu’s eligibility to contest 2021 elections settled conclusively by the Constitutional Court...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Absa Bank Zambia unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Absa Bank Zambia PLC has today unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town. With an investment of K2 million. The Bank is set to...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu happy with Private Sector’s leading role in enhancing Zambia’s food security

Economy Chief Editor - 18
President Edgar Lungu says the private sector plays a crucial role in our aspiration to become a regional economic hub. The President says he is...
Read more

PF Central Committee has constitutes a taskforce to look into the Power Purchase Agreement Zesco and CEC

Economy Chief Editor - 23
The Patriotic Front Central Committee has constituted a taskforce to look into the Power Purchase Agreement negotiations between Zesco and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation. Government...
Read more

First Lady launches the ‘50 Million Women African Platform’ in Lusaka

Economy Chief Editor - 5
First Lady Mrs. Esther Lungu says promoting women entrepreneurship is a critical driver of Zambia’s prosperity and social Economic Development. She says it is for...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 75 times, 75 reads today]