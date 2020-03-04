The Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Japan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan Institute for Overseas Investment (JOI) to help Zambia attract more Japanese Investment in the country.

The MoU paves way for the Mission to join 36 embassies, 193 Japanese companies, foreign investment promotion agencies and international organizations, into a network that will benefit Zambia through the use and spread of information useful for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The MoU was signed by Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Ndiyoi Mutiti and Japan Institute for Overseas Investment President, Kohei Nakanishi.

Ambassador Mutiti is optimistic that through the operationalization of the MoU, more Japanese companies will invest in the country’s various sectors.

“Zambia appreciates the amount of Japanese support it has received through Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) but the country is now looking to have the Japanese private sector play a more active role and get into partnerships with the Zambian private sector, hence the important role of JOI,” she said.

And Mr Nakanishi said he will work hard in assisting Zambia attract more Japanese investors.

Mr Nakanishi said the MoU will result in JOI contributing to deepening the economic relations between Zambia and Japan through facilitating sound and smooth development of Japanese direct investment, by conducting activities such as economic seminars, research and analysis of information useful for Japanese Investors.

This is according to a press statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by First Secretary at the Embassy of Zambia in Tokyo, Japan, Yotam Mugara.

