The government has sent a clear warning to members of the public who think belonging to a political party is insulation enough against the law when a crime is committed.

Minister in charge of Home Affairs Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the government will not segregate but apply the law fairly on all individuals regardless of the political parties they belong to in an event that they engage in criminal activities such as murder or gassing.

Speaking to the Media after officiating at the Zambia Police Day Celebrations at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday, under the theme, “2020 The Year To Enhance Operational Performance In Order To Provide Quality Service To The Public,” Hon. Kampyongo said police will not look at whether a suspect belongs to the opposition or ruling party when applying the law.

“We have made it categorically clear in our stance to bring law and order that those involved in any criminal activities will be persuaded as criminals first, secondly, the fact that someone belongs to the ruling party or any opposition political party you are not insulated because no one is above the law,” he stated.

Hon. Kampyongo strongly warned that no one involved in any criminal activities will go Scott-free as the police will apply the law to its full length regardless of political affiliation.

“If someone is a murder or gassing suspect we are not looking at any political affiliation but the activities committed because it is one thing to belong to a political party and another thing to be a law-abiding citizen,” he said.

He said that some people who claim to be members of the PF are in correctional facilities and have been tried in the courts of law and have been found guilty of breaching the law which is an indication that there is no selective justice.

And the Minister has asked the Inspector General of Police Mr. Kakoma Kanganja to ensure that individuals spreading falsehoods and hate speech on social media are pursued and made to account for their activities.

He said cyberbullying, hate speech and falsehoods are vices that cannot be allowed to take root in society.

“Wherever they are hiding smoke them out, be it Koswe or whatever they call themselves and make sure they account for their hate speech and falsehoods,” he ordered.

He said he and the police have a responsibility to protect members of the public regardless of their status and emphasized that he will not allow destabilizing the peace in the quest to protect citizens.

