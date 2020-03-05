The government has sent a clear warning to members of the public who think belonging to a political party is insulation enough against the law when a crime is committed.
Minister in charge of Home Affairs Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the government will not segregate but apply the law fairly on all individuals regardless of the political parties they belong to in an event that they engage in criminal activities such as murder or gassing.
Speaking to the Media after officiating at the Zambia Police Day Celebrations at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday, under the theme, “2020 The Year To Enhance Operational Performance In Order To Provide Quality Service To The Public,” Hon. Kampyongo said police will not look at whether a suspect belongs to the opposition or ruling party when applying the law.
“We have made it categorically clear in our stance to bring law and order that those involved in any criminal activities will be persuaded as criminals first, secondly, the fact that someone belongs to the ruling party or any opposition political party you are not insulated because no one is above the law,” he stated.
Hon. Kampyongo strongly warned that no one involved in any criminal activities will go Scott-free as the police will apply the law to its full length regardless of political affiliation.
“If someone is a murder or gassing suspect we are not looking at any political affiliation but the activities committed because it is one thing to belong to a political party and another thing to be a law-abiding citizen,” he said.
He said that some people who claim to be members of the PF are in correctional facilities and have been tried in the courts of law and have been found guilty of breaching the law which is an indication that there is no selective justice.
And the Minister has asked the Inspector General of Police Mr. Kakoma Kanganja to ensure that individuals spreading falsehoods and hate speech on social media are pursued and made to account for their activities.
He said cyberbullying, hate speech and falsehoods are vices that cannot be allowed to take root in society.
“Wherever they are hiding smoke them out, be it Koswe or whatever they call themselves and make sure they account for their hate speech and falsehoods,” he ordered.
He said he and the police have a responsibility to protect members of the public regardless of their status and emphasized that he will not allow destabilizing the peace in the quest to protect citizens.
I’m sure SPAX will soon be pardoned by his friend.
Timely stance, honorable. PF is a government of laws. Very strong pronouncement.
Can someone from an Opposition Party be warned and cautioned for Murder? Guilty conscious ba Minister.
If the Honorable Minister really means what he said, can his government immediately reinstate the dismissed Sesheke cops who were just trying to maintain law and order against PF cadres but ended up being unfairly axed. Otherwise whatever he said is null and void
Kapyongo is just trying hard to run away from his own shadow and PF violent terrorist bandits gassing innocent people just to remain in power illegally.
By the way, how much is mealie meal today?
What about the Kwacha, how is it performing economically?
Visionless Lungu who is not eligible to stand in 2021 elections has plundered the economy with his violent PF hoodlums and bandits. Say no to third term of Lungusha economy. After 2021, all corrupt PF minions with their bandits will belong to chimbokaila, Chainama and mukobeko prison.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
Journalists, please do your job by factually following such pronouncements. They are empty because one State House Aide was alleged to have committed arson and terrorized citizens at a named farm in Chongwe, up to this day he has never been called by Police. Help check whether the alleged Spaks is still in detention? I doubt above statement is honest?
Start with the cadre who has insulted you and your mother on the PF blog
Kapyongo has been exposed with his violent PF bandits. Now that PF Spax bandit in in jail, all of a sudden bandit Kapyonga is jittery and his lies hold no ground. If visionless Lungu was serious with democracy, the likes of Kapyopyo, or sorry Kapyongo would have been fired a long time ago for bringing anarchy in the country.
Under the violent PF the POA only applies to the opposition and those who question the failures of the F banditry and corrupt, retrogressive leadership.
The visionless and violent PF’s corruption is been exposed on the international level. Malaysian authorities yesterday confiscated the illegal mukula, shame to PF b andits.
Even the Zambian ambassador to USA has been a cold shoulder by the Trump administration because of lack of diplomacy on part of PF bandits…
Bufi!
PF bandits all they care for is corruption and their gluttonous massive bellys. Say no to Lungusha economys third term bid in 2021. How much is mealie meal and fuel today?
Abash Kapyongo and PF bandits!
The Skeleton Key
~206~
JUST R E S I G N SO THAT CITIZENS WITH
PASSION AND CLEANN HANDS CAN CLEAR YOUR MESS. THROUGH YOUR GREED, YOU CHOOSE TO ABUSE THE PRIVELAGE BESTOWED ON YOU BY THE PEOPLE OF THIS GREAT PEACEFUL NATION. WE WANT PEACEFUL ELECTIONS IN 2021 SO THAT WE CAN RESTORE DEMOCRACY AND GOOD GOVERNANCE.
FELLOW CITIZENS 2021 ELECTIONS MUST BE USED TO RESTORE OUR DEMOCRATIC VALUES, THAT TASK STARTS NOW NOT IN 2021.
Fake news and Boza!
This is a diversion tactic!
Yaluka and the PF prophet Amata has spilled the beans that gassers are in PF inner camp! This damage control is too little too late! Why has gassing suddenly stopped? If these were real terrorist acts, the deployment of soldiers would not end the attacks suddenly! It shows this was a plan aimed at framing one Kachema and move him out of the way! This is a good example of fishing a dry one! When you dig pits for others to fall, this is what happens! You fall in yourself! The scheme has badly backfired! The innocent bl00d of lives lost still cries from the ground for vengeance!
Pf is the fairest party Zambia has ever had.look at our record in applying the rule of law without fear or favour. A party of integrity. Kz