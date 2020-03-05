Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya said the Government has said he is concerned with the conduct of the driver of who caused the road traffic accident along the Kabwe – Kapiri Mposhi Road in Central Province and is of the view that the driver acted negligently, violated the driver’s duty of reasonable care and demonstrated to be a danger to the public.

Reacting to the accident, Hon Kafwaya, who conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the people that died in the road traffic accident, has since directed RTSA to ensure that all bus operators implement the Road Safety fleet Management Policy of 2017.

Hon Kafwaya said such behaviour worries Government in its quest to consider lifting Statutory Instrument (SI) No.76 which restricts the movement of buses at night to avoid loss of lives.

“I am, therefore, directing RTSA to ensure that all bus operators implement the Road Safety fleet Management Policy of 2017 which is underpinned by the following five (5) factors namely: (i) Driver Management; (ii) Vehicle Management; (iii) Journey Management (including installation of the Global Positioning System – GPS); (iv) Health and Safety at the Workplace; and (v) Organisational Management,” he said.

“It is equally of great concern that bus operators are not doing much to monitor the behaviour of drivers by implementing the Road Safety Fleet Management Policy that requires the installation of the Global Positioning System (GPS) and driver training in Road Safety Rules and Regulations.”

He further stated that government will not condone losing lives in such a manner due to bus operators and drivers negligence.

“Further, RTSA is directed to ensure that all long-distance buses are fitted with GPS with immediate effect. RTSA should enforce the Road Safety Fleet Management Policy and the GPS without fail,” said the Transport Minister.

Three people died in a fatal road accident which happened around 15:45 hours yesterday, when the driver of a Scorpion Bus registration number AIC132, Francis Namakube, careered off the road and overturned after wrongly overtaking a number of vehicles and avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

Preliminary accident investigations conducted by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), have revealed that the driver of the bus was over-speeding as evidenced by the fact that he wrongly overtook several vehicles and careered off the road and overturned.

